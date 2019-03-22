March 11
Janine Wilhoit: 45, 65344 Shinglemill Road, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Michael Ricahrdson: 34, 952 N. Florida St., Covington, distribution of Schedule I CDS, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule I drug, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Byron Loyd: 41, 76250 Beverly Drive, Covington, housed for court.
Chasity McDowell: 38, 12343 Richardson Hill Road, Folsom, failure to honor written promise to appear, bank fraud.
Cedric Adams: 50, 633 2nd Ave., Bogalusa, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS: heroin, illegal possession of stolen things.
Frank Antoine: 24, 1411 Benton St., New Orleans, flight from officer, aggravated flight from officer, simple burglary, armed robbery.
Michael Steele: 23, 77 Birdie Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
James Nelson: 28, 2020 Barbara Drive, Slidell, offender to notify change of address, residence or other, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Warner Henderson: 30, 330 Oriole Drive, Slidell, fugitive.
Aaron Treadway: 25, 30065 Phillip Smith Road, Lacombe, aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation of motor vehicle, ignore traffic signal.
Robert Bordelon: 40, 560 Brewster Road, Madisonville, parole violation.
Erick Miller: 27, 12400 Depew Road, Gulfport, Mississippi, probation violation.
Javon Randolph: 21, 236 N. 12th St., Ponchatoula, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Melissa Raigan: 42, 737 Girod St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Michael McLaughlin: 51, 6400 Schouest St., Metairie, DWI first offense.
Asha Ladner: 20, 23905 Burvant St., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Mason Edwards: 24, 11513 Brier Creek Rd., Bogalusa, contempt of court, 2 counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Reginald Griffin: 19, 1306 McMoore Rd., Hammond, housed for court.
Timothy Logan: 60, 132 Coffee St., Mandeville, aggravated battery.
Victor Loraso: 38, 226 Megan Lane, Slidell, indecent behavior with a juvenile pornography involving.
Allison Cole: 40, 1097 Cypress Crossing Dr., Madisonville, housed for court.
Karin Davis: 45, 113 Hano Rd., Madisonville, unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple battery.
Riki Sontag: 24, 1347 Sharp Rd., Baton Rouge, cyberstalking.
Dana Thomas: 38, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
John Ard: 34, 305 E. Factory, Amite, manslaughter.
Justin Spears: 32, 210 President Hoover St., Ponchatoula, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, two counts of simple robbery, monetary instrument abuse, illegal possession of stolen things.
March 12
John Thomas: 44, 106 Dante Circle, Slidell, parole violation.
Christopher Garrott: 47, 64274 Orange St., Pearl River, housed for court.
Barbara Mauberret: 49, 66120 La. 434, Lacombe, identity theft, exploitation of the infirmed.
Tergin Rowe: 48, 8712 Aspen Court, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving under suspension, driving too fast for conditions.
Matthew Vinti: 33, 21228 Orme St., Abita Springs, two counts of contempt of court.
Ray Harris: 67, 81583 Dad Penton Road, Bush, accessory after the fact.
Leah Frosch: 26, 1828 Livingston St., Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Kevin Hernandez: 37, 47282 Madeline Court, Hammond, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule II drug, improper display of plate.
Kayla Mayfield: 25, 201 Maverick Run, Pearl River, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Blake Durand: 21, 1551 Beech St., Slidell, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS.
Courtney Mitchell: 23, 40081 Onyx, Slidell, probation violation.
Stephany Tackett: 36, 304 Arbor Drive, Ridgeland, Mississippi, DWI second offense, ignore traffic signal, driving under suspension.
Craig Solomon: 26, 12537 White Oak Lane, Fluker, fugitive.
Christian Williams: 27, 2214 Summertree Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, three counts of simple battery, fugitive.
Terry Cederholm: 36, 7221 Oakpoint Drive, Slidell, two counts of sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Brandon Ducre: 24, 30104 Lazy K Drive, Lacombe, aggravated flight from officer.
Kimberly Strikmiller: 36, 300 Weldon Park Drive, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Hunter Myers: 20, 70551 U.S. 11, Pearl River, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
March 13
Nicholas Deluzain: 47, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, two counts of monetary instrument abuse, theft under $1,000, forgery, principal to commission of crime.
Bryce Hemstad: 32, 79580 Jenkins Road, Covington, parole violation.
Joshua Jones: 34, 10279 Charlie Road, Folsom, molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature.
Faith Carpenter: 37, 1508 Soult St., Mandeville, theft under $1,000, possession of Schedule II drug.
Christopher Threeton: 28, 25281 Cleland Road, Covington, simple burglary, two counts of contempt of court.
Zachary Jenkins: 29, 15318 Gretchen Lane, Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Jonathan Lemmons: 38, 80345 Robinson Road, Folsom, domestic abuse battery.
Ryan Roethlein: 33, 226 Bamboo Drive, Covington, aggravated battery.
Richard Penton: 41, 52311 Delos Crain Road, Franklinton, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Andrew Dupont: 30, 115 N. Queens Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Willie Dunn: 28, 601 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Derrick McCullough: 25, 108 Mickal St., Slidell, contempt of court, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bruce Ducote: 21, 105 Ames Court, Slidell, probation violation, distribution of Schedule I CDS.
Tyler Himel: 19, 1106 Andrew Drive, St. Martinsville, probation violation, theft of a firearm.
Shane Anthony: 24, 28660 Ross Trail Road, Albany, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
John Adams: 53, 263 Tupelo Trace, Mandeville, theft over $25,000, home improvement fraud.
Ryan Curren: 33, 4006 California Ave., Kenner, DWI third offense, improper lane use, careless operation, no insurance, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses
March 14th
John Billiot: 46, 123 Tanya Lane, Galliano, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, switched plates, expired license plate, fugitive.
Steven Tresch: 31, 137 Pear St., Covington, domestic abuse battery.
Christian Hoffman: 31, 111 Middlebrook Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Raymond Palumbo: 35, 1103 Doverville Court, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Julius Mcfarland: 35, 2121 Wellington Lane, Slidell, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm on premises on alcoholic beverage.
Kenneth Bivins: 62, 1751 MacArthur Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Jared Schorle: 28, 19363 Fitzgerald Road, Covington, drug court sanction.
Cory Mitchel: 30, 41445 West I-55 Service Road, Hammond, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Ramona Castille: 38, 124 St. Peter Ave., Iota, probation violation.
Payton Haynes: 21, 81141 Ben King Road, Bush, two counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deonte Williams: 23, 1742 McArthur Drive, Slidell, illegal use of weapons.
Scottie Trahan: 43, 30150 Crawford Cemetery Road, Bush, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Edwin Holderness: 19, 101 Meadow Circle C, Covington, resisting an officer, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, four counts of simple burglary, five counts of contributing to the delinquency.
Pamela Duhon: 33, 226 Cindy Lou Place, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Durall Benoit: 17, 811 Jung Blvd., Marrero, attempted first degree murder.
Michael Whitehead: 56, 710 E. Boston St., Covington, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Dapre Hairston: 25, 19396 Slemmer Road, Covington, contempt of court.
Luiz Sanchez: 19, 20201 Garland St., Covington, one-way roadway, resisting an officer, driver, driver must be licensed.
Jacqueline Murray: 35, 113 Moonraker Drive, Slidell, contempt of court, six counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Raymond Magee: 39, 1204 Parker St., Franklinton, drug court sanction.
March 15
Kevin Frazier: 55, 4349 Canal St., Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, aggravated battery.
James Johnson: 53, 32059 Hickory Field Road, Bush, human trafficking, sexual battery, first degree rape.
Tyra Fitzmorris: 73, 19182 Township Road, Covington, aggravated assault, resisting an officer.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Joshua Pennington: 31, 3694 Meadowdale Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Wendell King: 29, 78461 Watts Road, Bush, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drug, fugitive, contempt of court.
Welsey Barnes: 41, 14 Shirley Wise Road, Carriere, Mississippi, contempt of court.
Grace Scott: 29, 60515 Palm St., Slidell, simple battery, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a correctional facility employee.
Lisa Sherman: 45, 606 Lake Sup Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Jessica Naquin: 36, 42551 Magee St., Franklinton, theft (misdemeanor).
Johnnie Kirsh: 65, 37304 Ben Thomas Road, Slidell, contempt of court, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Randy Anderson: 43, 813 N. Filmore St., Covington, disturbing the peace.
Andria Downing: 26, 1260 S. Carnation St., Slidell, cruelty to juveniles, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jillien Jarvis: 37, 1837 Destin St., Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jason Songer: 24, 18254 Reeves Drive, Covington, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Amber Kelly: 26, 4076 Miss. 29, Richton, Mississippi, possession of Schedule II drug.
Ashley Wanner: 28, 346 Penn Mill Lakes Blvd., Covington, DWI first offense, turning improper at intersection.
Adam Cuadrado: 33, 275 Oakwood Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
David Kott: 39, 136 Azalea Drive, Laplace, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Elizabeth Ham: 18, 396 Woodsprings Court, Covington, DWI first offense.
Charles McManus: 68, 36423 Monroe Crawford Road, Pearl River, third degree rape, molestation of a juvenile.
Robert Conray: 74, 83468 Beason Road, Folsom, computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with a juvenile involving pornography.
Rick Lacava: 57, 1037 Spring Haven Lane, Madisonville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use.
Brett Harrison: 37, 3135 Taylor St., Covington, probation violation.
Trenton Breland: 34, 126 Oak Road, Bogalusa, probation violation.
James Nall: 29, 12910 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, housed for court.
March 16
Ricky Bivins: 56, 13218 La. 40 West, Folsom, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use, two headlights required.
David Schnauder: 34, 131 Beech St., Covington, possession of Schedule IV drug, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
John Kimbler: 33, 209 Indian Village Road, Slidell, probation violation.
Patricia Picasso: 32, 129 Sugar Creek, Carrier, Mississippi, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Cedotal: 34, 25419 Francis Drive, Abita Springs, contempt of court.
John Maestri: 34, 2629 West 15th Ave., Covington, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Derel Ancalade: 37, 2214 Tidewater Drive, Slidell, issuing worthless checks, fugitive.
Kelley Farringer: 31, 3 Foxtrot, Diamondhead, Mississippi, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Baudoin: 49, 17076 Birch Drive, Pearlington, Mississippi, fugitive.
Blake Calcote: 18, 72221 Kustenmacher Road, Abita Springs, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Devon Albert: 40, 60280 S. 15th St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Jonathan Raines: 37, 6907 Oak Branch Manor, Richmond, Texas, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving left of center.
Babette Brauner: 54, 34177 Elks Road, Slidell, sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, contempt of court.
Lanira Dawson: 21, 37403 East Hill Crest Drive, Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, two counts of contempt of court.
Paul Laurent: 18, 421 Purslane Drive, Covington, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule I CDS.
Desmond Dorsey: 26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Arkell Polk: 26, 3003 Lampkin Road, Moss Point, contempt of court.
Christopher Vogel: 25, 210 Scott Drive, Slidell, four counts of simple burglary, theft under $1,000.
March 17
Anna Draughon: 48, 1118 America St., Mandeville, DWI second offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving without headlights.
Willie Keyes: 66, 527 HWY 1077, Madisonville, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Timothy Smith: 29, 65068 Honeysuckle Lane, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, driving under suspension.
Milton Wilson: 61, 3008 Carey St., Slidell, DWI first offense, ignore traffic signal.
David Robertson: 30, 1609 Robert Drive, St. Bernard, contempt of court, fugitive.
Jeffrey Edwards: 54, 62200 West End Blvd., Slidell, DWI first offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle, ignore traffic signal, unlawful refusal of chemical test.
Milton Williams: 36, 1104 Mary Kevin Drive, Slidell, DWI first offense, no taillights.
Robert Oliver: 49, 42190 Burkhalter Road, Franklinton, DWI second offense, driver muse be licensed, careless operation.
Paige Nurdin: 23, 44168 Washley Trace Circle, Robert, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Tresnise Watts: 23, 301 Spartan Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Trevon Watts: 23, 2972 Camellia Drive, Slidell, aggravated assault on peace office with firearm.
Joshua O’Neal: 31, 305 Third Ave., Hammond, contempt of court, four counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Twenty-eight (28) people were housed for immigration violations during this time period.