HONOR STUDENTS: The Nunez Community College chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi recently held its induction ceremony. Faculty, staff, students and their families gathered for the induction of Dionne Small, of Gretna; Tamara Castigtiola, of Chalmette; Aubrey Romano, of Slidell; Latoria Clay, of Slidell; Megan Broussard, of New Orleans; Michael Breazeale, of Folsom; Carlos Sanchez, of St. Bernard; Lauren Vaillancourt, of Slidell; Charlene Smith, of Violet; Andrea Gonzales, of Port Sulphur; Michaelah Winesberry, of Violet; Jonique Miller, of Port Sulphur; Gabrielle Gremillion, of Chalmette; Taylor Gremillion, of St. Bernard; Derielle Demolle, of Pointe à la Hache; Janie Fuller, Chalmette; and Zandra Paige, of Marrero.
BATES RECEIVES AWARD: Tracie Bates, an associate professor of biology at Northshore Technical Community College, has received the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development's Excellence Award, which recognizes educators who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. The awards will be presented at NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence in May in Austin, Texas.
ACCOUNTING COMPETITORS: A team of LSU accounting students is advancing to compete in Deloitte’s national 2019 Audit Innovation Campus Challenge to be held in April at Deloitte University in Westlake, Texas. Area students on the LSU team included Alyssa Azuara, of Covington, and Trevor Maggio, of New Or leans. The team competed Nov. 16 in Houston against other regional universities, including Trinity University, University of Kansas, University of Arkansas, Oklahoma State University and University of Mississippi. Along with LSU, Baylor University was selected to advance to the national competition, according to a news release.