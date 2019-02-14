Folsom Mayor Lance Willie and the village’s Board of Aldermen met Feb. 11 and decided on some actions to address the rundown condition of certain properties and streets inside the village boundaries.
Willie called attention to a couple of trailer parks where, he said, the deteriorated condition of numerous mobile homes and the trash that has piled up around them damages the image of the village and the quality of life of nearby residents. All of the aldermen agreed, and they noted that the problem exists in a few other areas of town as well.
The problem, Willie said, is that nothing in the village’s code of ordinances gives the board power to take remedial action.
With the board’s endorsement, Willie said he would work with village attorney Roy Burns to draft an ordinance to deal with the issue and present it at the village’s March 11 meeting.
In another agenda item, aldermen discussed the less than ideal conditions of a number of village streets, particularly where they intersect state and parish roadways.
Alderwoman Jill Mathies cited several locations, but noted that since Folsom does not collect a property tax, finding a way to pay for street repairs is an ongoing challenge.
Willie said he would discuss the issue with parish and state officials to see if they could assist with the repairs.
In other matters, aldermen approved the purchase of a $35,000 excavator for the village maintenance department. Willie said the equipment would pay for itself by increasing the productivity of village maintenance personnel and reducing the need to have the work done by private contractors.