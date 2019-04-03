COMMUNITY EVENTS
THIS WEEK
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: Thursday, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. New Suit performs. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: Friday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary/
HANNAN HIGH CAR SHOW, COOK-OFF AND CRAFT FAIR: Saturday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Archbishop Hannan High School, 71234 La. 1077, Covington. The fundraiser for the school marching band features antique cars, a jambalaya cookoff and more. Free. (985) 951-9015.
GARDEN TO TABLE SYMPOSIUM: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. The St. Tammany Town & Country Garden Club hosts speakers who pass along tradition and history through food and gardens, featuring a “Taste of” luncheon. $10. (985) 218-8898 or townandcountrygc.weebly.com.
JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL: Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Historic Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Dance, poetry, love letters and the “No Plain Janes” costume contest are features of the 12th annual event presented by the Jane Austen Foundation of Louisiana. $20. janeaustenfoundation.org.
ARTS EVENING CULTURAL FESTIVAL: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Olde Towne Slidell. One of the largest events of its kind on the north shore features art, food, live music, dancing, dining and shopping. More than 100 artists will display their work. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
MANDEVILLE LIONS CLUB CARS FOR A CAUSE: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mandeville Lions House, 720 Lafitte St. Classic car show benefiting the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation. Free. (985) 630-6651.
EARTH DAY: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Covington City Hall parking lot, North Jefferson at West 24th Avenue. All sorts of paper material accepted for shredding by Keep Covington Beautiful. Free. (985) 867-3652 or keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.
ROOFTOP RENDEZVOUS: April 6, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Slidell Memorial Hospital parking garage, 1001 Gause Blvd. The 12th annual fundraiser for the SMH Foundation features food, music, raffles and other surprises. $100 or $1,200 for reserved tables for eight. (985) 280-8820 or slidellmemorial.org.
SOUTHERN NIGHTS: Saturday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 71667 Level St. The seventh annual fundraiser for the Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation featuring dinner and dancing. $60. (985) 892-8111 or womenscenterforhealling.org.
NORTHSHORE GAME NIGHT: Sunday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trinity Banquet Hall, 1000 Caruso Blvd., Slidell. Leadership Northshore hosts local teams matching wits for local charities. $15. facebook.com/northshoregamenight/
LOOKING AHEAD
A TASTE OF COVINGTON: April 10-14. Various times and locations. The annual festival of wine, food, music and art featuring special events each evening. (504) 439-2543 or atasteofcovington.org.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 11, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Jeff Cryer’s Traveling Fun Show. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
EASTER EGG HUNT: April 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Angel’s Grove Ranch, 81270 Katie Lane, Bush. A petting zoo, pony rides and more benefiting the horse rescue facility. $5. (985) 789-3148.
EASTER AT THE MARKET: April 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Kids-oriented day featuring face-painting and more. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
KELLY MILLER TRAVELLING CIRCUS: April 14, 2 and 4 p.m. 39576 Pump Slough Road, Pearl River. The Pearl River Lions Club presents two performances by the ensemble. (985) 788-6665.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 18, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
EGG ROLLIN’ AT THE TRAILHEAD: April 20, 10 a.m. to noon. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The 22nd annual Easter festival for kids features a petting zoo, crafts and games. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
QUACK A FALAYA: April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Chimes, 19130 Rogers St., Covington. Rubber duck races and human boat races presented by the Covington Rotary Club. Free; $20 to sponsor a duck. River cleanup 8 a.m. Eventbrite.com/5th-annual-quack-a-falaya-rubber-duck races.
ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: April 25, 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Music, food and more. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged perform. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON ANTIQUES & UNIQUES: April 27-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. The two-day spring festival features street vendors, antiques, food and drink specials. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAWFISH COOKOFF: April 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hospice Foundation of the South’s 16th annual event features 60 teams competing to make the best crawfish dishes, plus music and kids' events. $30 advance, $35 at gate. (985) 643-5470.
CRAWFISH COOKING FOR A CAUSE: April 27, 11 a.m. Mandeville Lakefront. All-you-can-eat crawfish benefiting local families afflicted by catastrophic diseases. $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. crawfishcooking.com.
GULF COAST VETERANS ARTS FESTIVAL: April 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The festival’s inaugural event. (985) 781-3600.
ST. TAMMANY COLLECTORS COM: April 27, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clarion Inn, 910 N. U.S. 190, Covington. Big show featuring toys, action figures, records and other collectibles along with live entertainment. $5. sttammanycollectorscom.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: April 27, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Slidell Lions Club, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6.
GIROD STREET STROLL: April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Food and drink sampling at local shops, live music and more. $35. oldmandevillebiz.com.
BAYOU BARKFEST: April 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. All you need for your dog, including a pet parade and adoptions. Free. (985) 781-3650 or nortshoreharborcenter.com.
OLDE TOWNE CRAWL PARTY: May 3, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, kids activities, pet adoptions and more. Free. (985) 285-5163 or facebook.com/greenoaksapothecary.
MUSIC
THIS WEEK
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon to 2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
DAVE JORDAN AND NIA: Friday, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com
VIBES MUSIC FESTIVAL: Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Columbia Street Blues Café, 407 N. Columbia St., Covington. A procession of New Orleans and north shore artists featuring Ameal Cameron, Higher Heights, Amelia, Killahouse and others. $10. rocknbluescafe.com.
THE TELEGRAPH SALESMEN: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. First night of the annual Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: April 12, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington, 62883 La. 1089. Cellist Julian Steckel makes his Louisiana Philharmonic debut with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 plus works by Peter Schickele and Sergei Prokofiev with a pre-concert talk by the conductor. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHUBBY CARRIER: April 12, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
FOUR UNPLUGGED: April 13, 5:30 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 114 Terra Bella Blvd. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
SGT. PEPPER'S: April 14, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Beatles tribute band performs as part of the Bayou Jam series. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BIRCH PEREIRA & THE GIN JOINTS: April 18, 7 p.m. Lobby Lounge at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650 or harborcenter.org.
THE NEW ORLEANS COTTONMOUTH KINGS: April 20, 6:30 p.m. Dew Drop Jazz Hall and Social Club, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
SHEAUXDOWN: April 20, 7 p.m. Land-0-Pines Campground, 17145 Million Dollar Road, Covington. $10 adults, $8 children. (985) 892-6023 or lopcg.com.
AMANDA SHAW AND THE CUTE GUYS: April 20, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. The Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
ABITA OPRY: April 20, 7 p.m. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Three Rivers Cooperative, David Bivens, The Wasted Lives and Dr. Bird and the Beak Division perform. $20. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
BABY & THE BRASSHEARTS: April 26, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
THE SONGS OF BURT BACHARACH: April 26, 8 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Local artists join to present a tribute to one of the world’s best-loved songwriters. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
GAL HOLIDAY AND THE HONKY TONK REVUE: May 3, 6:30 p.m. Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 Old Military Road, Bush. Jazz ‘N the Vines concert series continues. $10. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
B STREET BENNIE: May 3, 6:30 p.m. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. Part of the Mandeville Live! series. Free. (985) 624-3147 or cityofmandeville.com.
LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC: May 6, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s annual twilight concert in Slidell featuring popular favorites. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
THEATER
NOW ON STAGE
"MAMMA MIA!": Through April 19. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 24 and 31. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The hit musical featuring the songs of ABBA. Tickets start at $27. (985) 649-3727.
"RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA": Wednesday-Friday, 7 p.m. Mandeville High School Auditorium, 1 Skippers Drive. The Mandeville High Drama Department brings the fairy tale back to life in a show featuring 32 students with a live student orchestra of 24. Directed by Cherie Ducote Firmin. $13 adults; $10 12-under. (985) 626-5225 or mandevillehigh.stpsb.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
"THE SPARKLY CLEAN FUNERAL SINGERS": April 12-13. Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Musical comedy starring Lori Molinary, Paul Page, Arianne Poole and Ladson Poole. $45. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
"SISTER ACT": April 26-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. The stage version of the 1992 hit movie featuring a disco diva on the run disguised as a nun. $28. adults, $17.50 students. (985) 641-0324 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
"THE GREAT BIG DOORSTEP": April 27-May 12. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The Depression-era comedy about a Cajun family’s dream of moving to a stately plantation. $21 adults, $19 seniors/military, $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byNinety.com.
"BEYOND THERAPY": May 3-19, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Community Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. A Manhattan couple is brought together by their psychologist. $20 adults; $10 students. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
ART
NOW SHOWING
LA FEMME: Weekdays through April 26. The Atrium Gallery at Christwood, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Displaying the works of 40 female artists from St. Tammany Parish. Free. christwoodrc.com.
COVINGTON ART MARKET: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Free. (985) 8902-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org. (985) 892-8650.
FROM THE VAULTS OF THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Wednesday-May 24. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St., Wednesdays-Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
SPRING FOR ART: April 13, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. The St. Tammany Art Association presents an evening of dining and gallery specials featuring live music. (985) 892-8650. sttammanyartassociation.org.
EN PLEIN AIR EXHIBITION: Opening reception, April 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; show and sale, April 27-28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum, 22044 Main St. The annual exhibition featuring more than 20 local landscape artists. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Trailhead Museum. Free. (985) 892-0711 or trailheadmuseum.org.
ARTS & EATS ART WALK: April 27, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Terra Bella Village, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Arts, food and music. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellavillage.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SLIDELL ART LEAGUE: Honoring Slidell Memorial Hospital for 60 years community service, this is a judged show. Take in is April 10, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the hospital. Show reception and awards are April 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Show runs through May 8. slidellartleague.org.
DANCE
THIS WEEK
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7:30 p.m. Greater Covington Center. Harry Case is the caller. 317 N. Jefferson St. ozonesquares.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
SLIDELL CHRISTIAN SINGLES: April 13, 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Family Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Tease Me band performs. $15. (504) 432-3095.
BOOKS
LOOKING AHEAD
ISLAND OF SEA WOMEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Lisa See’s novel is this month’s book club subject. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
BREN DANIELS: April 20, noon to 2 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The author discusses and signs her books, "What Jesus Says About It" and "A Little Girl Named Destiny Who Loves To Pray." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME: Saturdays, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. April 6 — "Family Forever"; April 13 — "Pete the Cat’s Big Easter Adventure"; April 20 — "Fresh Princess"; April 27 — "What Do You Do." Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
EASTER BUNNY PHOTOS: Sunday and April 14. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St., Covington. (844) 866-1907
JUNIOR RANGERS DAY CAMP: April 22-26, Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Campers will explore nature while enjoying a variety of outdoor activities such as canoeing, fishing, wildlife observation, hiking and more. $65. (985) 882-2025.
OUTDOORS
GREAT LOUISIANA BIRDFEST: Friday-Monday. Times vary. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 just east of Mandeville. Birders can visit some of St. Tammany Parish’s favorite viewing spots in the 23rd annual event presented by the nature center. Both experts and novices can take guided trips either on foot or via pontoon boats or canoes. $5 to $45. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
GUIDED CANOE TRIPS ON CANE BAYOU: Saturday. 9 a.m. to noon. Bayou Cane Lading, U.S. 190, Lacombe. All equipment provided for a tour of the bayou via canoe. Free. (985) 882-2015 or fws.gov/refuge/big_branch_marsh/canoe.