A flood advisory has been issued for St. Tammany Parish Friday morning, forecasters said.
The advisory was issued about 6:25 a.m. due to prolonged severe thunderstorms in the area and is expected to be in effect until 8:30 a.m. Washington Parish is also included in the advisory.
Typical August morning with coastal showers & storms. However, this activity managed to form inland. A few areas have picked up 3 inches of rain. A decrease in coverage is expected by 10am...more storms this afternoon. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/vkF7rTobCU— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 17, 2018
As much as 3 inches of rain es expected to fall in some areas, forecasters said.
