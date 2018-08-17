radar

A flood advisory has been issued for St. Tammany Parish Friday morning, forecasters said. 

The advisory was issued about 6:25 a.m. due to prolonged severe thunderstorms in the area and is expected to be in effect until 8:30 a.m. Washington Parish is also included in the advisory.

As much as 3 inches of rain es expected to fall in some areas, forecasters said. 

