ARKANSAS MEDICAL: Kelsea Sanford, of Mandeville, earned a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences commencement ceremony May 18. The 864 graduates also included one from New Orleans, Harold Lynch, who earned a bachelor's degree in cardio respiratory care, as well as five students from elsewhere in Louisiana.
COASTAL CAROLINA: Lyra-Grace E. Schwartz, a theater arts major from Pearl River, has been named to the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON: Aimee Brinson, of Slidell, was recently graduated from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. She received a master of science degree in curriculum and instruction.
HINDS COMMUNITY: Four St. Tammany area students received degrees from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi. Receiving degrees were Justin Barbot, Ronnie Vaughn and Quinten Wesley, all of Slidell, and Oscar Cabrera, of Pearl River. Also, Cabrera and Barbot were named President's Scholars for a 4.0 cumulative GPA.
BRENAU UNIVERSITY: Meghan Mistric, of Mandeville, has been named to the merit list at Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia, for the spring semester. The biology major has maintained a 3.5 GPA.