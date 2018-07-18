Just call it love at first cookie.
Four years ago, when Evelyn Rucker, then 88, saw Jim de Boisblanc, also 88, moving into the Christwood Retirement Community near Covington, she thought he looked a little sad. She introduced herself and offered him some cookies she was bringing from a tea in the facility’s Atrium Gallery, adding, “Don’t forget my name.”
Rucker, who been widowed for some time and had then lived at Christwood for two years, said she wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. She was “just being friendly, although I’ve got to say he had better hair than most of the men around here.”
De Boisblanc’s intentions may have been different.
“When I was talking to them about moving in, I asked if female companionship was allowed in our rooms,” he said. “When they said, ‘Of course,’ I said, ‘Sign me up!’
“Then the first day, there she was.”
You don’t get more “meet cute” than that.
Fast-forward to the present.
Jim and Evelyn are now Mr. and Mrs. de Boisblanc, and the two, both just shy of their 92nd birthdays, will be celebrating their third anniversary on Sept. 5.
Before that, though, they’ll be two of the featured artists in the first Art from the World of Christwood Residents exhibition in that same Atrium Gallery where they were brought together in the first place.
The residents’ show, which features 35 contributions from 19 participants — either works they or family members created or which they own — is free and open to the public through Aug. 25.
It’s the first residents’ show at Christwood, and Jim de Boisblanc is given much of the credit for the idea by Ann Loomis, Christwood director of community life and curator for this show. She also curates the other shows held in the atrium several times a year.
“We’re always looking for something different,” Loomis said. “This makes us a richer community and shares what we have with others.”
Two of Jim de Boisblanc's works will be on display in the show, along with one of Evelyn deBoisblanc's, plus two they own that were created by local watercolor expressionist Shane Smith. All the works normally help fill the walls of the couple's apartment in Christwood’s independent living section.
This isn’t Jim de Boisblanc's first contribution to Christwood’s quality of life. He recently suggested, produced and directed a talent show featuring residents and staff called, “The Christwood Players.”
“I did that because I wanted to see more smiles on everybody’s faces,” he said. “It was like a big family where everybody wanted to perform.”
The art show serves a different purpose.
“We’ve made good friends here,” he said. “But we don’t visit each other’s apartments that often.
“So this way we’re putting our stuff with their stuff and getting to know each other better.”
“Stuff” doesn’t quite describe the de Boisblancs' contributions to the show.
Evelyn de Boisblanc, whose work was regularly seen in local galleries decades ago, submitted a self-portrait she did in the 1940s, when she was in her mid-20s.
“For some reason, I never wanted to let go of it,” said de Boisblanc, who has three arts degrees from Tulane. “I was never just a Sunday painter, but doing it full-time was difficult when I was raising my family.”
Jim de Boisblanc said he was never a serious artist, and, like his wife, no longer actively paints.
But his entries are certainly interesting.
There’s a poster he created from a concert promoting the premier of the movie “Dead Man Walking” in 1998, signed by Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Bonnie Raitt and Eddie Vedder among others. There's also a portrait of a clown taken from an 1895 Rex parade poster, which he remarkably did in Crayola (de Boisblanc was once the East Coast division manager for Binney & Smith, makers of the popular crayons).
“They were having a trade show and wanted something to demonstrate what you could do with Crayolas,” said de Boisblanc, who created the work in the mid-1960s. “I always liked the way it came out.”
The watercolors by Smith belong to Evelyn de Boisblanc, a longtime friend, but they aren't her most valuable works of art. That would be a paper drawing from Japan, dating back to the 1600s, displaying European missionaries visiting the port of Nagasaki.
Some of the other works in the show are more personal.
“One of our residents submitted a painting by her late husband,” Loomis said. “She told me if he were still alive, he’d be asking, ‘What in the world are you doing?’
“But she wanted to show what he’d done. Our folks have this great desire to share their own works and others they own.”
Mostly, the show’s for fun, which the de Boisblancs say is the basis for their relationship.
“It’s amazing how we get along,” Evelyn de Boisblanc said, adding that “plenty of martinis” are the reason they both look at least a decade too young to be nonagenarians. “I think it’s because we agree that (as) you get toward the end of your life, if you want to do something you had better do it now.
“Or if you want to buy something, you’d better buy it now. (She's about to take a delivery on a two-seat Mercedes roadster.) "It’s really a wonderful time.”
And, as their first meeting portended, their relationship was meant to be.
Shortly afterward, Jim invited Evelyn out to eat because it was his birthday and he didn’t want to dine alone, although he didn’t mention the special day at the time.
“She told me later she wanted to observe my manners at the dining table and make sure I didn’t drop my crumbs,” Jim said. “But when I told her it was my birthday, she paid the bill."
A few dates later, they were talking about their interest in art when Jim said, “I have a proposal,” when he meant to say, “proposition.”
Quickly, though, Evelyn responded, “I accept.”
“I don’t want to say she trapped me,” Jim said. “But I guess she considered me trappable and I was a willing victim.”
Especially after he’d gotten a taste of those cookies.