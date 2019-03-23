A two car crash on I-12 near Airport Road in St. Tammany Parish killed one early Saturday morning.
The driver of a tractor trailer reached down to retrieve a dropped cell phone when his vehicle swerved left into a car going the same direction, according to a Louisiana State Police news release. The driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries.
Authorities responded to the accident around 12:23 a.m. The driver of the trailer was transported to the Oschner medical Center-North Shore to be treated for minor injuries.
