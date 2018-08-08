Works by photographer John Paul Duet, the Slidell Art League's artist of the year, are on display through Sept. 7 at the Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall.
Duet's photography "captures the beauty and majesty of the natural environment and its inhabitants," according to an Art League news release. "He aims to portray the beauty of nature that most people will never see, captivating and drawing one in as though you are right there experiencing the mating, nesting and feeding of the wildlife."
Most of his work takes place on the Gulf Coast, from Louisiana to Florida. The Honey Island Swamp and the Atchafalaya Basin are his favorites.
His images also can be found at the Rutland Street Gallery, 828 E. Rutland St., Covington.
The Slidell Cultural Center at City Hall is located at 2055 Second St. in Olde Towne Slidell. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Admission is free.