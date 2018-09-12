A vehicular stop in the Eden Isles subdivision south of Slidell led to a brief chase and shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.
Portions of Moonraker Drive and Eden Isles Blvd. have been closed for more than an hour while deputies conduct an investigation, sheriff's office spokesperson Meredith Timberlake said.
No deputies were injured during the incident, though some police cruisers were damaged during the pursuit. Timberlake said three suspects are in custody and one of those has been transported to a local hospital with injuries.
It is not clear if the suspect was injured in the car chase or by gunfire, nor is it clear at this time why deputies stopped the vehicle in question.
Deputies are working to open all roads in the area to vehicular traffic. Timberlake said Moonraker Drive and the Clipper Estates neighborhood currently are accessible via U.S. 11.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more details become available.