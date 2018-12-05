HOLIDAY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN THE COUNTRY: Various times through Dec. 24. Downtown Covington. Special shopping events, strolling musicians and more. Free. (985) 892-1873 or 1873 or covla.com.
COVINGTON CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m. Thursday. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. Jefferson Ave. The Redwine Jazz Band presents seasonal favorites. $15 advance, $20 door. (985) 867-1206 or redwinejazz.com.
LUMINARIES CELEBRATION: 6:30 p.m. Thursday. St. Paul’s School, Covington. The school’s luminaries tradition continues with caroling in the Founder’s Circle, a prayer service and concert by the school band. Free. (985) 892-3200.
CHRISTMAS IN A VICTORIAN PARLOR: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 22. Otis House Museum, 119 Fairview Dr., Madisonville. Tours featuring Victorian Christmas traditions. $4. (985) 892-4652.
THE POLAR EXPRESS: 7 p.m. Friday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A young boy is welcomed aboard a magical trip to the North Pole. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
SIPS OF THE SEASON: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Old Mandeville business district. Arts and crafts, food and beverages plus entertainment. Free. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevillebiz.com.
RING OUT WILD BELLS: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Hosanna Lutheran Church, 2480 U.S. 190, Mandeville; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Our Lady of Lourdes, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. The Northshore Performing Arts Society’s 23rd annual Christmas concert. Free, but donations accepted. npas.info.
HOLIDAY OF LIGHTS: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tammany Trace, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Santa plus performances by local school groups. Free. (985) 867-9490 or tammanytrace.org.
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Griffin Park, Olde Town Slidell. Lights, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas cottages and more. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
A MANDEVILLE CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. First Baptist Church of Mandeville, 1895 U.S., 190. The church’s living Nativity display returns, (985) 626-3217.
A TUNA CHRISTMAS: 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 14 and 15. Café Luke Dinner Theatre, 153 Robert St., Slidell. Don Redman and Rickie Luke play all 22 residents of Tuna, Texas, during the Christmas season. $45 dinner and show, $25 dessert/show. (985) 707-1597 or cafeluke.com.
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The evil Herdman family learns the meaning of Christmas. $21 adults; $19 senior/military; $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
A CHRISTMAS PAST FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Old Mandeville business district. More than 100 art, jewelry and crafts vendors. Free. (985) 624-3147 or oldmandevillebiz.com.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Trinity Banquet House, 1000 Caruso Dr., Slidell. Benefit for the Child’s Wish Foundation. $30. (985) 645-9474.
KIDS CHRISTMAS WALK: 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Olde Towne Slidell. Dress as a reindeer or an elf and help Santa make his entrance to Griffin Park for the tree lighting. Free. facebook.com/oldetownemainstreet.
FOLSOM HORSE AND WAGON PARADE: 1 p.m. Saturday. The parish’s only land-based Christmas parade featuring horse-drawn wagons and an antique tractor exhibit. Free. (985) 237-5608 or facebook.com/folsomchristmasparade.
THE NUTCRACKER: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr., The Slidell Youth Ballet’s 21st production of the holiday classic. $20. southernyouthballet.org.
DECK THE RAILS: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Family entertainment and Santa’s arrival. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
WINTER ON THE WATER: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville Lakefront, Lakeshore Drive from harbor to the gazebo. Christmas-tree lighting with a boat parade on the lakefront and music. Free. (985) 626-3147 or cityofmandevile.com.
A JOYFUL VOICE UNTO THE LORD: 7 p.m. Saturday. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St., Covington. Dancescape Studio’s annual Christmas show. dancescapestudio.com.
HOLIDAY HOUSE TOURS: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Junior Auxiliary of Slidell will host its annual Tour of Homes, with five houses included. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Email jaslidell@gmail.com.
NUTCRACKER HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St. Covington. Fill your cup with cheer and experience "The Nutcracker." (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 419 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Covington Heritage Foundation’s annual tour of homes. $20. covingtonheritagefoundation.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE NORTHSHORE: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Timothy United Methodist Church, 335 Asbury Drive, Mandeville. Holiday favorites by the church choir and Northshore Orchestra. Free but reservations recommended. (985) 626-3307 or sttimothyumc.org.
UPCOMING HOLIDAY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Zoo2You, 82089 La. 25, Folsom. Reindeer and other animals for all to enjoy. $20. (504) 756-1501.
SLIDELL’S BAYOU CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 19-22. Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane. The Boys and Girls Club of Slidell presents three days of lights, entertainment and food. Free. (985) 960-1241.
CANDLELIGHT CAROLING: 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CAJUN CHRISTMAS AT BIG BRANCH: 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 Highway 434, Lacombe. Santa and Mrs. Claus visit for cookies cocoa and story time. Free. (985) 882-2025 or fws.gov.refuge/big_branch_marsh.
TEDDY BEAR HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 16. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. An English tradition for young guests and their stuffed companions. (985) 908-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
A CHRISTMAS BRASS SPECTACULAR: 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Eric Morales leads a brass ensemble through a seasonal program. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com
BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. The Louisiana Philharmonic plays yuletide favorites in a family show. $20-$37. (504) 525-6530 or lpomusic.com.
NORTHSHORE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2055 Second St. Seasonal favorites from the local group. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
BAROQUE CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. The Louisiana Philharmonic presents its classical show featuring works by Ralph Vaughn Williams, Corelli and Bach, plus the Messiah. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CAROLING AT THE TRAILHEAD: 5 p.m. Dec. 23. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The Cornerstone Church invites all to sing classic seasonal songs. Free. janeaustenfestival.org.
JAZZ ON CHRISTMAS EVE: 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Jamil Sharp leads his group with a new twist on Christmas classics. Free. (985) 892-3177.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
CAREY STREET CRAWL: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. 2200 block of Carey Street, Slidell. Crafts, food music and more. Free. (985) 643-5678.
MUSIC
SUPERCHARGER: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
ART
ROY ROBINSON RETROSPECTIVE: Opening reception: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Regular hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-16. Abita Springs Trailhead Museum. Honoring the late local artist/illustrator. Free. (985) 773-4463.
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: Opening reception: 6 p.m. Saturday. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Jan. 26. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center. Celebrating 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. though Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
OUTDOORS;
NATURE WALK AND TITIVATION: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while sprucing up the trails. Loppers provided. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
LINE DANCING: 6 p.m. Friday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Jeanne Schramm instructs. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
KUNDALINI YOGA: 1 p.m. Tuesday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Sally Dunn demonstrates “Gardening the Mind." Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
STAMPING CARDS: 10 a.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HOW TO WRITE A MAGAZINE ARTICLE: 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
HANDMADE ORNAMENTS: 10 a.m. Friday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
MR. & MRS. CLAUS ORNAMENTS: 1 p.m. Friday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PEN AND WATERCOLOR DRAWING: 6 p.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.