ROCKIN’ THE RAILS: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St. Boogie Falaya and Four Unplugged, free. gottaluvcov@covla.com or (985) 892-1873.
SUNSET AT THE LANDING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Columbia Street Landing, Covington. An outdoor concert on the banks of the Bogue Falaya River. Jake Ryan plays at 6 p.m., followed by the Paul Thibodeau Trio. Free.
JAZZ'N THE VINES: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Pontchartrain Vineyards, 81250 La. 1082, Bush. Final concert of the spring series with Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue. $10 adults, 17-under, free. (985) 892-9742 or pontchartrainvineyards.com.
KOKOMO STROLL: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown Covington. The Covington Business Association gets into the spirit of summer with this evening of casual imbibing on the streets of downtown Covington with live music, dining specials and shopping opportunities. $20 for all-you-can-drink cups. gocovington.org.
LARRY HARTZOG’S TWISTED BREW FEST AND HOMEBREW COMPETITION: 4 p.m. Saturday, Castine Center, Mandeville. Beer Garden with over 200 beer samplings from home brew and commercial breweries around the state. Breweries will be serving their top sellers along with their newest brews. $30 in advance; $40 at the door ticket includes all beer samplings (designated drivers, $10/advance and $15/door). VIP admission is $50 for 3 p.m. entrance and special food and beer samplings. Larrybrewfest.com or (985) 892-7387.
MANDEVILLE LIGHT UP THE LAKE: 10 a.m. June 29, with entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., on the stage between Coffee and Carroll streets. Evening ends with fireworks. Food and drink for sale beginning at 5 p.m. cityofmandeville.com.
SLIDELL HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 4 to 11 p.m. June 29, Heritage Park. Live music, food and games, with fireworks at 9 p.m. $10 per person, 13 and older. $5 for children; free 3 and under. slidellheritagefest.com.
ABITA SPRINGS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 5 to 10 p.m. June 29, Abita Springs Trailhead and Park, 22044 Main St. Free. (985) 893-1493.
COVINGTON SPARKS IN THE PARK: 4 to 9 p.m. July 3, Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. Free. Patriotic music, fireworks, watermelon- and hot dog-eating contests and face painting for the kids. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Kids' activities and refreshments begin at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. (dusk). (985) 892-1873.
PEARL RIVER FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 6 to 9 p.m. July 3, Pearl River Town Hall, 39460 Willis Alley, Pearl River. (985) 863-5800.
LOUISIANA ART CAR FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27, 22161 Level St., Abita Springs. Free. A new initiative by the Abita Springs Men’s Club. Abitamysteryhouse.com or (985) 892-2624.
GOSPEL AND JAZZ EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. A benefit for Community Christian Concern of Slidell featuring Citywide Choir of Slidell, Ronnie Kole, St Peter Claver Gospel Choir and more. Tickets $10. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gospel-jazz-extravaganza-to-benefit-community-christian-concern-tickets-59781522142.
LOBBY LOUNGE CONCERT SERIES: 7 p.m. June 27, Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Up Close and Musical at the Lobby Lounge, featuring The Twos. (985) 781-3650.
COLUMBIA STREET BLOCK PARTY: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 28, free family event and car show along Columbia Street in downtown Covington. 985-892-1873.
THIRD SUNDAY SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 5 to 6 p.m. July 21, 100 Christwood Blvd., Covington. Opening the Christwood Third Sunday Summer Concert series, Cindy Van Duyne will perform songs from the Great American Songbook. Johnmaginnis2@gmail.com or (985)590-8816.
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, through June 30, 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. It’s a comedy tonight as the theater closes its fifth season with the classic Broadway musical containing situations from Roman playwright Plautus plus classic vaudeville. Directed by Andrea Elu. $29 adults, $27 seniors/military; $21 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
1776: THE MUSICAL: June 21-July 7, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, Covington. A new twist to this Broadway hit musical about the signing of our nation's Declaration of Independence. The cast, Founding Fathers and all, will be played by men and women. Playmakersinc.com or (985) 893-1671.
FROZEN JR.: June 20-30, Cutting Edge Theater, Slidell. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$25. Cuttingedgetheater.com or (985) 649-3727.
RISING STARS TALENT SHOW: Noon to 6 p.m. July 13, Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive, Slidell. Rising Stars, benefiting Notes for Education Northshore, gives youths (singers, musicians, bands and instrumentalist) ages 5-18 the opportunity to showcase their talents. Selected talents will compete to win prizes along with a chance to play on the Slidell Jazz and Blues Festival stage. Email slidelljazzandblues@gmail.com.
PLAYMAKERS COMMUNITY THEATER: The Covington theater is seeking directors, choreographers and musical directors who are passionate about theater for the 2019-20 season. Email Anysia.Genre@gmail.com with a resume and brief biography.
MOVIE POSTER POPUP SHOW: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Free. The two-day exhibit will feature original posters from movies that filmed in St. Tammany, ranging from the 1956 film “Swamp Women,” to the 2018 Academy Award-winning “Green Book.” Free. The posters, stills, and trailers are from international collectors and authors Ed and Susan Poole. PontchartrainFilmFestival.com or (985) 892-8650.
SLIDELL PHOTO CLUB EXHIBITION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, through June 28, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Photographers featured include Richard Hale, Pat Anderson and John Touhey. Free. (985) 646-4375 or slidellphotoclub.com.
OZONE SQUARES: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Nick Hartley is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
BALLET APETREI AUDITIONS: Ballet Apetrei invites male and female dancers 12 and older to audition for company dancers, August 24. $50 fee. Kelly Fortier at kapetrei@bellsouth.net or (985) 624-3622.
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG JR: Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m., Elmer E. Lyons Performing Arts Center on the campus of Covington High School. The Covington Louisiana Actors Playhouse System presents the musical. $8 for students, $10 for adults. Clapsonline.org or (985) 893-9843.
MOVIE NIGHT: June 28, at dusk (about 8 p.m.), Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. “How to Train Your Dragon.” Concessions available for sale. (985) 626-3144 or cityofmandeville.com
YOUNG REMBRANDTS: Color pencils, markers and pastels for ages 7 to 13, July 8-10 and 22-24, 1 to 3 p.m., Spitzfaden Community Center, Mandeville. $72 per week for pre-registration. $30 per day for walk-ins. Youngrembrandts.com/southlouisiana or (225) 224-0216.