Dec. 10
Willis Barker: 65, 316 Bogie Drive, Slidell, negligent injury, hit and run, careless operation.
Ronald Duncan: 25, 17010 La. 442, Tickfaw, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Michelle Oakes: 36, 3340 Blanco St., Slidell, improper lane use, driving under suspension, two counts of possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Ronald Hicks: 29, 711 Warner, Slidell, DWI first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, open container in motor vehicle, proper equipment required on vehicles, failure to register vehicle.
Josh Walker: 27, 1805 Shelton Beach Road, Mobile, Alabama, improper turn, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug.
Wesley Magee: 38, 613 Church St., Bogalusa, distribution or possession of Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Ervin Gordon: 32, 19359 Gordon Lane, Ponchatoula, four counts of simple burglary, possession of Schedule IV drug, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Jumarcus Palmer: 27, 1917 Parker St., Franklinton, two counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, distribution of Schedule I drug.
Zechariah Crain: 27, 30074 Cleve Kenndy Road, Franklinton, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, distribution of Schedule I drug.
Bryant Jackson: 39, 143 Roger Storme Road, Madisonville, possession of Schedule II drug, monetary instrument abuse.
Shanga Johnson: 40, 1210 McMoore, Hammond, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Charles Spath: 28, 38126 La. 10, Franklinton, simple burglary, aggravated second degree battery.
Megan Gillard: 25, 1712 North 6th, McAllen, Texas, probation violation.
Ryan Gibson: 25, 26011 East Sycamore St., Lacombe, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Desmond Sylve: 29, 1535 Richmond Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Brian Selders: 40, 29293 La. 40, Independence, failure to honor written promise to appear, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Richard Miller: 60, 221 Foxbriar St., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Sean Ash: 38, 145 Alice St., Baton Rouge, cyber stalking.
Aaron Johnson: 9, 3588 Walter Drive, Slidell, housed for marshal.
Kevin Coffil: 23, 7538 Vanderloot Ave., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Dec. 11
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Nicole Middleton: 23, 108 Timbers Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction, contempt of court.
Nickeisha Black: 22, 108 Don Bishop Road, Destin, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension, driving left of center.
Elisabeth Bains: 51, 724 Heavens Drive, Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer.
Clarence Robert: 26, New Orleans, housed for court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Natalie Barton: 40, 1255 West 23rd Ave., Covington, housed for a court.
Courtney Brown: 20, 10609 Avenue M, Baton Rouge, contempt of court, housed for court.
Joshua Jones: 21, 618 Highlands Drive, Slidell, housed for court.
Johnathan White: 24, 16570 Webster Drive, Baton Rouge, racketeering, eight counts of bank fraud.
Kenneth Coleman: 69, 12452 Joiner Wymer Road, Covington, violation of protection order.
Steele Yanosky: 27, 80363 Bob Baxter Road, Covington, fugitive, simple robbery.
Brandon Easterling: 35, 808 Berne Ave., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Robert Grabde: 27, 25281 Cleland Road, Covington, offender to notify change of address, residence or other.
Megan Hecker: 26, 66045 Hickory St., Mandeville, two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 12
Clifton Labruzza: 50, 37576 Brown's Village Road, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Freddrick Wust: 53, 22239 Prats Road, Abita Springs, illegal use of weapon, aggravated assault with firearm.
Timothy Polk: 31, 73141 HWY 41, Pearl River, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, probation violation, contempt of court.
Christian Serigne: 28, 301 N. Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, DWI third offense.
Bernard Abel: 36, 73744 Amber Court, Covington, DWI third offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
Elizabeth Schrio: 22, 16 Caribbean Court, Mandeville, cruelty to juveniles, child desertion.
Scott McGraw: 33, 128 A Grand Villa Court, Houma, housed for court.
Anna Audler: 25, 65028 La. 41, Pearl River, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of prescription drugs, possession of Schedule II, taking contraband to and from a penal intuition.
Norvin Paige: 55, 36073 Ernest Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use turn signal.
Gary Evans: 36, 12125 Naylor Road, Folsom, three counts of contempt of court.
Samtra White: 17, 37368 Jones Road, Slidell, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, contributing to the delinquency.
Justin McDonald: 19, 37368 Jones Road, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000, contributing to the delinquency.
Reco McCray: 30, 61399 Choctaw Springs Road, Lacombe, theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Jonathan Lemmons: 38, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, violation of protection order.
Jenny Morgan: 37, 28573 Krentel Road, Lacombe, contempt of court, violation of protection order.
Eric Secrist: 28, 38140 Ozone St., Slidell, simple burglary, theft under $1,000.
Elizabeth Alvarez: 42, 3700 Watonga Blvd., Houston, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Gabriela Gonzalez: 37, 3700 Watonga Blvd., Houston, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Quintin Cummings: 19, 1025 Magnolia Drive, Westwego, contempt of court.
Dillion Damond: 25, 219 Diamond Drive, Lafayette, bank fraud.
Cody Wilson: 26, 77 Concord Loop, Pearl River, contempt of court.
James Blanchard: 47, 84051 Ridgewater Drive, Folsom, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 13
George Brumfield: 31, 10003 Lynette Drive, Hammond, theft under $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Stacey Marino: 59, 2712 Longview Drive, Metairie, DWI first offense, careless operation, open container in motor vehicle.
Zachary Bauer: 23, 4796 Reynolds Road, Picayune, DWI third offense, driving under suspension.
Shane Lewis: 27, 66526 Casey Court, Pearl River, probation violation.
Larry Simmons: 31, 16 Sharen Place, Waggaman, probation violation.
Constance Guillory: 26, 21191 Ohio Road, Abita Springs, probation violation.
Andrea Dennison: 35, 207 Blvd., Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Brandon Franklin: 32, 69282 Lambert Court, Mandeville, failure to honor written promise to appear, three counts of contempt of court.
Edward Honeycutt: 52, 142 Montgomery Blvd., Slidell, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Chance Welch: 18, 512 Orleans Ave., Folsom, battery of a dating partner.
Donald Searcy: 71, 37044 Oak Ranch Road, Pearl River, indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Casey McCabe: 24, 37492 East Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, theft under $1,000.
Kimberly Bailey: 17, 11760 South 700 East U.S. 90, Geneva, criminal trespass, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 14
Michael Wilson: 23, 1433 Hillary Drive, Slidell, possession of Schedule I drug.
Jonathan Gabriel: 41, 59275 Shady Lane, Slidell, contempt of court.
Samuel Whitehead: 29, 1135 Stanley Ave., Andalusia, Ala. contempt of court.
Forrest Edwards: 54, 4700 La. 22, Mandeville, DWI first offense, expired MVI sticker.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Laquisha Dyson: 45, 1030 East 7th St., Bogalusa, DWI third offense.
Sarah Fanning: 29, 39681 Summer Lane, Mandeville, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Daniel Cartier: 48, 2 St. Jean De Luz Ave., Mandeville, DWI third offense, two head lights required, driving under suspension.
Victoria Williams: 43, 57430 HWY 439, Bogalusa, housed for court.
Tyberius Bedford: 21, 72389 Plantation St., Covington, housed for court.
Kelly Stokes: 26, 27358 Eulon Duncan Road, Mount Herman, housed for court.
Fletcher Burton: 30, 4219 Poplar St., Slidell, housed for court, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Amanda Buras: 31, 130 Saturday Lane, Bogalusa, probation violation.
Alyson Barrett: 43, 1432 Lake Ave., Metairie, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, two head lights required.
Sylvester Edwards: 59, 1839 Kings Row, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Travis Shepherd: 26, 176 Walnut St., Covington, theft (misdemeanor), two counts of contempt of court.
Shantel Smith: 24, 327 Tiffany St., Slidell, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug: heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Chamyneka Parker: 32, 26045 Jackson St., Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Dec. 15
Alvin Purnell: 38, 36270 Nicholas Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Sammy Tillison: 36, 32790 Ben Thomas, Slidell, housed for court.
Nicholas Impastato: 37, 58600 Lake Road, Lacombe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, DWI fourth/subsequent offense.
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Kristopher Wild: 22, 50 Comiller Drive, Covington, housed for court.
Ronald Ceplina: 37, 103 Trafalgar Square, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jason Goldsmith: 40, 604 Anthiania Parkways, Metairie, DWI first offense, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle, failure to honor written promise to appear, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Kerry Fong: 42, 2001 Delaware Ave., Kenner, DWI first offense, careless operation, no registration.
Aaron Vogel: 47, 2915 Upperline, New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, improper lane use, driving under suspension, fugitive.
Andrew Morgan: 34, 232 10 Ave., Franklinton, DWI third offense, careless operation.
Megan Allen: 23, 106 President Madison Drive, Madisonville, DWI first offense, careless operation, expired license plate.
Ranferty Tovar: 21, 6718 Guse St., Houston, DWI first offense, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle, failure to yield when turning, improper turn.
Kaylin Lang: 22, 107 Grande Hills Blvd., Bush, fugitive, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Scott Conover: 36, 619 East Magee St., Covington, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Michelle Hebert: 34, 139 Dijon Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Jackie Raymond: 54, 37476 Browns Village Road, Slidell, fugitive.
Jackie Williams: 41, 2323 Caroline St., Mandeville, home invasion, domestic abuse battery.
Travis Buckley: 36, 36206 Martin Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 16
Marilyn Wolfe: 59, 15335 Christa Lane, Covington, theft under $1,000.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Tyler Suberville: 22, 405 Dilton St., River Ridge, fugitive.
William Carlton: 32, 52389 Elery Clement Road, Loranger, illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or greater, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Thomas Young: 28, 16183 Johnson Lane, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Julie Martin: 58, 1101 Covert St., Mandeville, DWI first offense, turning improper at intersection.
Kayla Evans: 30, 70357 H St., Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use.
Lorrania Morris: 20, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule II drug, no license plate.
Laurel Swartz: 26, 64351 Carey Road, Pearl River, aggravated second degree battery.
Theresa Tsolanias: 25, 36039 Prentiss Talley Road, Pearl River, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tilton England: 27, 40674 Hayes Road, Slidell, contempt of court.
Williams Townsend: 39, 420 Woodlake Way, Slidell, contempt of court.
Gary Newton: 30, 72371 N. Hollyoak Drive, Abita Springs, home invasion.
Twenty-five people were housed for immigration violations during this this period.