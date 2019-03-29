Daniel Tucker Hamilton's attorney told a St. Tammany Parish jury Friday morning that the state had failed to prove his client shot his stepfather to death in 2016, calling the investigation of Kenny Hamilton's death "sloppy," and pointed solely at the teenager.
Hamilton, now 19, sat calmly in Judge Alan Zaunbrecher's courtroom, dressed in a blazer, dress shirt and tie, as Greg Thompson sought to demolish days of testimony put on by prosecutors. The defense had rested late Thursday without calling any witnesses.
The jury began deliberating late Friday morning after hearing closing arguments and being charged by Judge Alan Zaunbrecher.
Thompson said that before a single piece of evidence had been collected or a single witness interviewed, the investigation had focused on the then 16-year-old known as Tucker.
The state never tested the defendant's sweatshirt for gunshot residue or blood, he said, and they never tested DNA swabs taken of the backdoor — omissions he described as missing pieces of the puzzle.
He also scoffed at testimony from Roger Brock, a former inmate who said that Hamilton has tried to hire him to kill two witnesses in the case, which prosecutors were claiming as a confession.
"Roger Brock is a liar," Thompson said, leaving the prosecution with only a circumstantial case against Hamilton and shaky grounds for the two charges of solicitation for murder that the defendant also faces.
Prosecutors Elizabeth Authement and Angad Ghai painted Hamilton as a cold-blooded killer in their closing remarks, walking the jury through the case that they had laid out, from a time line that indicated Kenny Hamilton was shot to death on a Friday night before his killer went on a three day party with friends to evidence that he took the dead man's cell phone, vehicles and tried to wipe out his bank account.
Hamilton made two trips back to the house on Lenel Road while Kenny Hamilton's body was lying in a recliner, once to get a Sony Playstation to sell and once to get a vehicle after the first truck he took broke down.
Authement reminded the jury that he told friends that they couldn't go in the house with him because his father was off-shore and didn't want anyone in the house.
Kenny Hamilton worked at a cabinet factory and had never worked offshore, Authement said.
She also reminded the jury of jail house calls to his girlfriend dealing with a plan to have his aunt and uncle killed, in part because they had objected to his being out on bond.
"A year and a half after he murdered his dad, he's still on the murder train," she said.