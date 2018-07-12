The summer swim teams from Pinewood Country Club and St. Bernard Swim Club won their respective divisions in the St. Tammany Swim League A Meet held July 7 in St. Bernard Parish.
Pinewood scored 2,498 points in the large-team division. Lakeside was second with 1,433.5 points and Picayune third with 501 points.
Host St. Bernard won the small-team division with 831 points. Cross Gates was second with 605.5 points and Tanglewood third with 260.
100-yard individual medley
Girls
Ages 7 and under: first, Kayley Salinas, Picayune, 1:49.02
Age 8: first, Vivienne Smith, Lakeside, 1:29.86; second, Chloe Ray, Cross Gates, 1:45.16; third, Zoey Wilson, Pinewood, 1:55.76
Age 9: first, Victoria Rice, Lakeside, 1:30.05; second, Sydney Salles, Pinewood, 1:31.84; third, Kaydence Everett, Tanglewood, 2:31.06
Age 10: first, Taylor Frick, Pinewood, 1:26.61; second, Kelsey Minyard, Pinewood, 1:33.22; third, Kamry DuRapua, St. Bernard, 1:37.28
Boys
Ages 7 and under: first, Brennan Crowe, St. Bernard, 1:59.20
Age 8: first, Collin Tullis, Lakeside, 1:45.50; second, Elijah Leake, Pinewood, 1:45.59; third, Mason Cheatham, Lakeside, 1:50.48
Age 9: first, William Stenstrom, Pinewood, 1:31.83; second, Cole Wiggins, Lakeside, 1:50.69; third, Brenden Causey, St. Bernard, 1:54.35
Age 10: first, Grant Wilkinson, Pinewood, 1:29.46; second, Zak Kennedy, Picayune, 1:44.01
25-yard freestyle
Girls
Ages 6 and under: first, Molly Roberts, Lakeside, 22.83; second, Lorali Smith, Pinewood, 22.84; third, Macie Jones, Pinewood, 24.74
Age 7: first, Kayley Salinas, Picayune, 19.45; second, Mackenzie Gaye, St. Bernard, 22.18; third, Ashlynn Tolar, Picayune, 22.54
Age 8: first, Kennadie DuRapau, St. Bernard, 18.38; second, Greta Bostick, Pinewood, 18.89; third, Braylee Ladner, Pinewood, 19.13
Age 9: first, Sydney Salles, Pinewood, 15.35; second, Isabella Balli, Pinewood, 15.93; third, Addison Provenzano, Pinewood, 16.25
Age 10: first, Shelby Salles, Pinewood, 14.64; second, Taylor Frick, Pinewood, 15.42; third, Kamry DuRapau, St. Bernard, 16.21
Boys
Ages 6 and under: first, Colton Manning, Pinewood, 26.85; second, James Orr, Cross Gates, 27.72; third, Jude LeBreton, Lakeside, 29.61
Age 7: first, Bryer Loyd, Tanglewood, 17.25; second, Blake Borchers, Lakeside, 19.04; third, Knox Hardin, Cross Gates, 21.48
Age 8: first, Elijah Leake, Pinewood, 18.10; second, Mason Cheatham, Lakeside, 18.16; third, Collin Tullis, Lakeside, 18.19
Age 9: first, Beaux Sanders, Pinewood, 16.65; second, Heath Kyllingsted, Cross Gates, 18.07; third, Brennan Marks, Pinewood, 18.22
Age 10: first, Trent Manning, Pinewood, 14.24; second, Eric Ring, Pinewood, 15.90; third, Carter Delancy, Lakeside, 16.42
100-yard freestyle relay
Girls
Ages 6 and under: first, Pinewood, 1:45.99.
Ages 7-8: first, Pinewood, 1:26.72; second, St. Bernard, 1:27.10; third, Picayune, 1:29.30.
Ages 9-10: first, Pinewood, 1:03.37; second, Pinewood, 1:07.79; third, Lakeside, 1:07.86.
Boys
Ages 6 and under: first, Pinewood, 2:15.85.
Ages 7-8: first, Lakeside, 1:18.44; second, Pinewood, 1:28.03; third, Pinewood, 1:34.13.
Ages 9-10: first, Pinewood, 1:03.69; second, Pinewood, 1:10.78; third, Lakeside, 1:11.58.
25-yard backstroke
Girls
Ages 6 and under: first, Molly Roberts, Lakeside, 25.65; second, Ashleigh Boudreaux, Cross Gates, 27.51; third, Lorali Smith, Pinewood, 27.81
Age 7: first, Ashley Rabalias, Pinewood, 26.73; second, Carley Fischer, Pinewood, 27.90; third, Amelia Reynaud, Lakeside, 28.41
Age 8: first, Chloe Ray, Cross Gates, 21.02; second, Kennadie DuRapau, St. Bernard, 21.19; third, Braylee Ladner, Pinewood, 22.81
Age 9: first, Ariana Barrueto, Cross Gates, 20.05; second, Isabella Balli, Lakeside, 20.96; third, Camille Boudreaux, Cross Gates, 21.32
Age 10: first, Taylor Frick, Pinewood, 18.39; second, Kelsey Minyard, Pinewood, 19.56; third, Cameron Foreman, Lakeside, 20.26
Boys
Ages 6 and under: first, Colton Manning, Pinewood, 32.85; second, Ethan Socarras, Cross Gates, 34.74; third, Henry Ganucheau, Pinewood, 36.76
Age 7: first, Bryer Loyd, Tanglewood, 21.54; second, Brennan Crowe, St. Bernard, 23.23; third, Blake Borchers, Lakeside, 25.45
Age 8: first, Mason Cheatham, Lakeside, 22.39; second, Alex Gauthier, St. Bernard, 23.74; third, Hank Walgamotte, Cross Gates, 23.83
Age 9: first, William Stenstrom, Pinewood, 18.64; second, Beaux Sanders, Pinewood, 22.24; third, Brenden Causey, St. Bernard, 23.18
Age 10: first, Trent Manning, Pinewood, 16.58; second, Carter Delancy, Lakeside, 20.67; third, Eric Ring, Pinewood, 21.35
25-yard breaststroke
Girls
Ages 7 and under: first, Lorali Smith, Pinewood, 24.57; second, Braylin Lafontaine, Picayune, 26.11; third, Charlotte Reynolds, Lakeside, 34.90
Age 8: first, Vivienne Smith, Lakeside, 20.50; second, Maelin Harvey, Tanglewood, 24.76, third, Zoey Wilson, Pinewood, 26.45
Age 9: first, Victoria Rice, Lakeside, 21.59; second, Isabella Balli, Lakeside, 21.84; third, Piper Wilson, Pinewood, 21.91
Age 10: first, Shelby Salles, Pinewood, 20.03; second, Kamry DuRapau, St. Bernard, 20.59; third, Ryleigh McCreary, Pinewood, 20.69
Boys
Ages 7 and under: first, Bryer Loyd, Tanglewood, 24.57; second, Brennan Crowe, St. Bernard, 26.11; third, Knox Hardin, Cross Gates, 33.15
Age 8: first, Collin Tullis, Lakeside, 23.09; second, Elijah Leake, Pinewood, 24.50; third, Bradyen Lovett, Lakeside, 25.47
Age 9: first, William Stenstrom, Pinewood, 22.93; second, Heath Kyllingsted, Cross Gates, 24.50; third, Brennan Marks, Pinewood, 25.90
Age 10: first, Grant Wilkinson, Pinewood, 19.81; second, Eric Ring, Pinewood, 24.15; third, Landon Leake, Pinewood, 24.53
25-yard butterfly
Girls
Ages 7 and under: first, Kayley Salinas, Picayune, 22.65; second, Carley Fischer, Pinewood, 28.39; third, Braylin Lafontaine, Picayune, 29.08
Age 8: first, Vivienne Smith, Lakeside, 19.07; second, Chloe Ray, Cross Gates, 19.33; third, Greta Bostick, Pinewood, 22.16
Age 9: first, Sydney Salles, Pinewood, 16.90; second, Victoria Rice, Lakeside, 18.66; third, Ariana Barrueto, Cross Gates, 19.10
Age 10: first, Shelby Salles, Pinewood, 16.40; second, Kelsey Minyard, Pinewood, 18.26; third, Ryleigh McCreary, Pinewood, 19.11
Boys
Ages 7 and under: first, Christopher Salles, Pinewood, 27.00; second, James Ganucheau, Pinewood, 34.14
Age 8: first, Hank Walgamotte, Cross Gates, 23.12; second, Matthew Donovan, Cross Gates, 26.74; third, Michael Harberson, Picayune, 27.15
Age 9: first, Brenden Causey, St. Bernard, 22.35; second, Beaux Sanders, Pinewood, 22.62; third, Michael Delaney, Pinewood, 23.23
Age 10: first, Trent Manning, Pinewood, 15.38; second, Grant Wilkinson, Pinewood, 17.55; third, Carter Delancy, Lakeside, 19.06
100-yard medley relay
Girls
Ages 8 and under: first, Pinewood, 1:40.65; second, Lakeside, 1:41.77; third, St. Bernard, 1:43.25
Ages 9-10: first, Pinewood, 1:12.17; second, Cross Gates, 1:21.65; third, Pinewood, 1:22.90
Boys
Ages 8 and under: first, Pinewood, 1:45.43; second, Pinewood, 1:48.05; third, St. Bernard, 2:16.04
Ages 9-10: first, Pinewood, 1:13.81; second, Pinewood, 1:26.29; third, Lakeside, 1:29.05
100-yard individual medley
Girls
Age 11: first, Madyson Hill, Pinewood, 1:13.05; second, Kiley Doody, St. Bernard, 1:29.89; third, Audrey Orzech, Cross Gates, 1:30.26
Age 12: first, Raegan Cocran, Lakeside, 1:12.88; second, Mehling Shipley, St. Bernard, 1:13.77; third, Mia D'Amelio, Cross Gates, 1:17.49
Ages 13-14: first, Mia Poirier, Lakeside, 1:12.40; second, Anna Grace Stenstrom, Pinewood, 1:12.72; third, Amelia Paretti, Lakeside, 1:16.15
Ages 15-18: first, Gabriella O'Neil, St. Bernard, 1:01.50; second, Madelyn Byrd, Cross Gates, 1:01.96; third, Mary Ardoin, Tanglewood, 1:06.42
Boys
Age 11: first, Eil Petrich, Lakeside, 1:18.62; second, Carter Diecidue, Pinewood, 1:21.37; third, Christian Tullis, 1:30.55
Age 12: first, Nicholas Woodson, St. Bernard, 1:13.88; second, Maddux Moore, Pinewood, 1:24.40
Ages 13-14: first, Zane Cocran, Lakeside, 59.82; second, Bryant Bray, Lakeside, 1:03.90; third, Johnny Caserta, St. Bernard, 1:04.98
Ages 15-18: first, Davis Legnon, Lakeside, 58.17; second, Connor Wilkinson, Pinewood, 1:02.56; third, Anthony Werner, Picayune, 1:03.71
50-yard freestyle
Girls
Age 11: first, Madyson Hill, Pinewood, 28.98; second, Mia Barnes, Cross Gates, 30.45; third, Savannah Barrera, Pinewood, 34.81
Age 12: first, Carley Kronlage, Pinewood, 26.10; second, Raegan Cocran, Lakeside, 29.04; third, Shelby Smith, Pinewood, 32.54
Ages 13-14: first, Chloe Jorns, SBCS, 28.32; second, Amelia Paretti, Lakeside, 29.34; third, Colleen Martin, Tanglewood, 29.65
Ages 15-18: first, Gabriella O’Neil, St. Bernard, 25.86; second, Mary Ardoin, Tanglewood, 26.90; third, Mattie Leland, Lakeside, 27.78
Boys
Age 11: first, Eil Petrich, Lakeside, 29.24; second, Breece Kanz, Pinewood, 31.51; third, Carter Diecidue, Pinewood, 32.42
Age 12: first, Declan Bostick, Pinewood, 28.12; second, Owen Campbell, Cross Gates, 33.00; third, Xander Davis, St. Bernard, 33.26
Ages 13-14: first, Zane Cocran, Lakeside, 24.22; second, Owen Brinson, Pinewood, 25.37; third, Johnny Caserta, St. Bernard, 25.67
Ages 15-18: first, Michael Bonson, Pinewood, 22.59; second, Davis Legnon, Lakeside, 22.98; third, Alex Hyde, Lakeside, 24.32
200-yard freestyle relay
Girls
Ages 11-12: first, Pinewood, 1:57.65; second, Lakeside, 2:14.60; third, Pinewood, 2:14.85
Ages 13-14: first, Pinewood, 2:01.61; second, Lakeside, 2:04.56; third, Pinewood, 2:08.79
Ages 15-18: first, Lakeside, 1:57.56; second, Pinewood, 2:00.11
Boys
Ages 11-12: first, Pinewood, 2:08.81; second, St. Bernard, 2:13.08; third, Lakeside, 2:19.62
Ages 13-14: first, Lakeside, 1:43.45; second, Pinewood, 1:54.46; third, St. Bernard, 2:02.79
Ages 15-18: first, Pinewood, 1:39.60; second, Lakeside, 1:42.18; third, Pinewood, 1:47.81
50-yard backstroke
Girls
Age 11: first, Lulu Szumski, Pinewood, 35.47; second, Mia Barnes, Cross Gates, 39.45, third, Audrey Orzech, Cross Gates, 41.02
Age 12: first, Carley Kronlage, Pinewood, 32.37; second, Mehling Shipley, St. Bernard; third, Mia D'Amelio, Cross Gates, 36.34
Ages 13-14: first, Anna Grace Stenstrom, Pinewood, 33.79; second, Colleen Martin, Tanglewood, 34.81; third, Chloe Jorns, St. Bernard, 35.38
Ages 15-18: first, Madelyn Byrd, Cross Gates, 27.75; second, Miranda Loga, Pinewood, 33.46; third, Lauren Laporte, Pinewood, 35.04
Boys
Age 11: first, Eil Petrich, Lakeside, 37.34; second, Breece Kanz, Pinewood, 40.67; third, Wyatt Combs, Cross Gates, 42.03
Age 12: first, Nicholas Woodson, St. Bernard, 35.12; second, Declan Bostick, Pinewood, 35.60; third, Owen Campbell, Cross Gates, 40.30
Ages 13-14: first, Bryant Bray, Lakeside, 30.57; second, Brandt Wiggins, Lakeside, 32.99; third, Luke Barrios, Lakeside, 33.19
Ages 15-18: first, Reed Kronlage, Pinewood, 29.03; second, Luke Rogers, St. Bernard, 29.21; third, Audrey Orzech, Cross Gates, 46.93
50-yard breaststroke
Girls
Age 12: first, Raegan Cocran, Lakeside, 39.53; second, Kallen Huth, Pinewood, 42.33; third, Madelyn Smith, Lakeside, 44.38
Ages 13-14: first, Amelia Paretti, Lakeside, 36.05; second, Gabriella St. Pierre, Lakeside, 37.33; third, Anna Grace Stenstrom, Pinewood, 38.44
Ages 15-18: first, Gabriella O’Neil, St. Bernard, 32.19; second, Aubrey St. Pierre, Lakeside, 32.22; third, Gabriella Robinson, Pinewood, 38.46
Boys
Age 11: first, Christian Tullis, Lakeside, 46.95; second, Wyatt Combs, Cross Gates, 47.46; third, Breece Kanz, Pinewood, 47.70
Age 12: first, Jake Rogers, Picayune, 45.62; second, Gabe Hernandez, St. Bernard, 55.48
Ages 13-14: first, Zane Cocran, Lakeside, 30.36; second, Johnny Caserta, St. Bernard, 33.43; third, Owen Brinson, Pinewood, 37.11
Ages 15-18: first, Davis Legnon, Lakeside, 29.76; second, Michael Bonson, Pinewood, 30.18; third, Anthony Werner, Picayune, 31.01
50-yard butterfly
Girls
Age 11: first, Madyson Hill, Pinewood, 30.23; second, Mia Barnes, Cross Gates, 38.78; third, Sarah Clark, Pinewood, 41.86
Age 12: first, Carley Kronlage, Pinewood, 29.32; second, Mehling Shipley, St. Bernard, 32.73; third, Mia D'Amelio, Cross Gates, 32.91
Ages 13-14: first, Mia Poirier, Lakeside, 31.56; second, Colleen Martin, Tanglewood, 32.38; third, Chloe Jorns, St. Bernard, 33.35
Ages 15-18: first, Madelyn Byrd, Cross Gates, 27.47; second, Luke Barrios, Lakeside, 32.85; third Justus Woodward, St. Bernard, 34.49
Boys
Age 11: first, Carter Diecidue, Pinewood, 36.25; second, Peyton Sylvia, St. Bernard, 40.98; third, Justin Tanner, St. Bernard, 41.19
Age 12: first, Nicholas Woodson, St. Bernard, 32.88; second, Declan Bostick, Pinewood, 33.32; third, Maddux Moore, Pinewood, 42.32
Ages 13-14: first, Byrant Bray, Lakeside, 28.34; second, Cohen Calogero, Lakeside, 29.72; third, Brayden Bostick, Pinewood, 31.34
Ages 15-18: first, Michael Bonson, Pinewood, 24.39; second, Luke Jarvis, Picayune, 27.18; third, Alex Hyde, Lakeside, 27.99
200-yard medley relay
Girls
Ages 11-12: first, Pinewood, 2:16.01; second, Lakeside, 2:34.37; third, Pinewood, 2:35.97
Ages 13-14: first, Lakeside, 2:16.78; second, Pinewood, 2:24.06; third, Pinewood, 2:29.46
Ages 15-18: first, Lakeside, 2:08.24; second, 2:15.38; third, Picayune, 2:26.19
Boys
Ages 11-12: first, Pinewood, 2:31.42; second, St. Bernard, 2:42.40; third, Lakeside, 2:54.62
Ages 13-14: first, Lakeside, 1:57.04; second, Pinewood, 2:11.33; third, St. Bernard, 2:18.45
Ages 15-18: first, Pinewood, 1:52.24; second, Lakeside, 1:58.15; third, Pinewood, 2:07.06