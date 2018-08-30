Apparently, in Louisiana there are no official “rules” about being able to call yourself a festival.
Not that it matters.
Whether you’re honoring an animal, a food, a holiday or just about anything else, folks will turn out, especially if there’s the promise of good food and/or music. Benefitting a worthy cause helps, too.
No fewer than 22 events in St. Tammany Parish scheduled between now and the end of the year have the world “festival” in their title.
And really, you don’t even have to call yourself a festival for it to feel like one. Case in point — the parish fair coming up the first weekend in October.
Certainly this time of year, there’s no lack of festivalesque choices in St. Tammany Parish.
From next week’s Crab Festival in Slidell to the run of Christmas-related happenings, there’s no such things as a dull weekend on the horizon.
This year will feature a new event with a seemingly redundant title — the Ozone Songwriter Festival on the Northshore on Oct. 20-21 at the Mandeville Trailhead Center.
Three stages featuring 75 acts performing over two days — with free admission — has the makings to become a fixture on the calendar even if it does fall on the busiest weekend of year.
After all, when you’re going up against the likes of Our Lady of the Lake Festival not far away from the trailhead, the Slidell Food & Fun Festival at St. Margaret Mary in Slidell, the Abita Springs Water Festival and the Halloween-themed Monster Mash at Bogue Falaya Park plus Louisiana Philharmonic’s Sunset Symphony on the Mandeville lakefront, Gospel Night at the Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall and Abita Opry’s monthly show, you’d better deliver, especially the first time out.
Small wonder the festival’s organizers are strongly considering moving to the first weekend in November 2019 when the primary competition is the LSU-Alabama game now that the Falaya Festival, which debuted on that date last year, is moving two weekends later.
“We would have probably gone that way this year, but we couldn’t get things lined up,” said board member Mary Grace Knapp. “We feel like we can become a destination music event.”
Just be aware there’s going to be plenty of competition.
But we don’t hear the public complaining.