25 years
The New Orleans Fair Grounds viewing stands and club house were destroyed by fire Friday night, extensively damaging the 122-year-old facility, much to the shock of St. Tammany parish horse breeders and trainers. After evaluating the effects of the disaster, races were scheduled to begin again on January 5, much to the relief of the St. Tammany horse industry, who use the facility as its main racetrack. Horse stables and the racetrack itself were not affected, but flames worked quickly through the wooden portions of the stands, according to reports. Also destroyed (was) the track’s computer system, which handles betting activity.
50 years
The food stamp program for welfare families is tentatively set for launching in St. Tammany parish March 11, it was announced by the state. Mrs. Arlene Johnson, director of the St. Tammany Parish Department of Welfare, said her office will begin taking applications next Jan. 27. The St. Tammany parish police jury approved the program a year ago, but it was delayed because of a lack of funds. Recently, however, it was announced that St. Tammany had been approved for the March 11 start.
75 years
Last Monday morning, Sheriff R.C. Moise was notified by Slidell authorities that about $400 worth of furs belonging to Joe Martin had been stolen. After noon that day, residents along the Pearl River and Talisheek highway founds a car wrecked alongside the road and notified Deputies Jack Craddock and Ed Frierson, who went to the scene and after a thorough search of the vicinity found Monroe and Arthur Jenkins, both young men hidden in the woods near the wrecked car and furs. They were charged with the theft and are now in jail at Covington.
100 years
The people will be much interested in the announcement of the conservation meeting to take place in Covington Saturday January 11 at 10 a.m. at which Governor Pleasant and other prominent speakers will discuss a subject that is of vital importance to the people of St. Tammany Parish, and it is to be hoped that the speakers will be greeted with a large audience. The following announcement has been made: A campaign against the destruction of our homes, barns, fruit orchards, field and fencing, timber and wood, range grasses and soils is on. There will be a big barbecue with plenty of music in Covington ... at which time Gov. Ruffin G. Pleasant, M.L. Alexander, commissioner of conservation, and other prominent speaker will be present. All progressive, forward-looking men, women and children in Washington, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Livingston parishes are invited.
125 years
Next Wednesday will be St. John’s Day, and it will be carefully observed throughout the world with tokens of esteem and friendship. The ancients on this day bestowed gifts of blessed wine which were highly prized by the recipients as an evidence of brotherly love. We should not be remiss in duly celebrating this great day.