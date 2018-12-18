A man and woman who allegedly using an online dating site to lure a man into a robbery earlier this month were arrested, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Heather Tuttle, 32, of Slidell and Michael Smith, 35, of Sumrall, Mississippi, were arrest on warrants for one count each of armed robbery and access device fraud in connection with the Dec. 9 holdup.
The 33-year-old victim told deputies he went to the Oak Harbor Boulevard area to have breakfast with Tuttle, whom he met on the dating site.
But when Tuttle arrived, she got in his vehicle and asked him to drive to a different location. While en route to the second location, Tuttle allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and ordered him to drive to the end of Harbor Drive. Smith showed up in a second vehicle.
Tuttle and Smith took the victim’s cellphone, keys and wallet, which contained credit cards, and fled the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The victim's debit card was used at an area business and attempts were made at other locations in the Slidell and Picayune, Mississippi areas, the release said.
Detectives obtained warrants for the pair's arrest, locating Smith at a family member's home in Picayune and booking him into Pearl River County Jail.
He was taken to the St. Tammany Parish Jail Monday where he was booked on charges that included a failure to appear for traffic offense.
Tuttle was found in Slidell Monday and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.