Several hundred people gathered to celebrate the success of business and the community growth in western St. Tammany Parish during a recent sold-out event at Tchefuncte Country Club in Covington.
The St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce recognized outgoing and incoming board members and honored community leaders in business during its 2019 installation luncheon on Jan. 9.
Guests were welcomed by outgoing Chairman Rhonda Bagby and the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance were led by the Rev. Michael Sprague. Emcee was Michael Hecht, president and chief executive officer of Greater New Orleans Inc.
The Member of the Year Award went to David Landry, and the Board Member of the Year Award went to Michael Saucier. The Committee of the Year Award was presented to the communications committee, and the Chairman’s Award went to Pemmie Sheasby.
St. Tammany Parish schools Superintendent Trey Folse received the Community Leadership Award, and the Tammany Award went to John Herman.
“2019 will be the continuation of a legacy of leaders serving this chamber from a variety of businesses, large and small, from health care to public corporations, from tiny businesses to the finance industry,” said District Attorney Warren Montgomery, who installed the incoming board of directors.
Townsend Underhill, who serves as president of development and leads the development division of Stirling Properties, is the chamber’s new chairman of the board. Other 2019 executive committee members are: Tom Meyer, chairman-elect; Rhonda Bagby, past chairman; Michael Saucier, vice chairman public policy; Todd Whalley, vice chairman membership; David Boudreaux, treasurer; Lisl Blitch-Moyer, vice chairman communications; and Lacey Osborne Toledano, president and chief executive officer.
The 2019 board members are: Tony Adams, Erin Cowser, Kyle Kent, David Landry, Maria Landry, Kathryn LeBlanc, Paul LeBlanc, Jennifer Messina, Ryan Myers, Michael Nicaud and Ric Poirier.
The 2019 advisory board members are: David Comeaux, Daniel Gabourel, John Herman, Sally Hofstadt, Caitlin Hunter, David Hursey, Chris Masingill, Patrick McMath, Amanda Paxton and James Richardson.
For information about the chamber, log on to sttammanychamber.org.