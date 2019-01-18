It took a month longer for a felony case to move through the 22nd Judicial District Court in 2017 than it did just three years before, according to a report on St. Tammany's judicial efficiency that was released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission Friday.
But despite a decrease in efficiency, Rafael Goyenece said the report is an outstanding one for the court and shows that judges are responding to an increase in violent felony and weapon felony cases, which take longer.
Among other recommendations, the report urges the court to consider adding more days for criminal trials, which are now held only one week per month.
In 2014, when the commission issued the first in a series of reports on the parish's criminal justice system, the median for processing a felony was 12 weeks compared to 16 weeks in 2017, the year that's examined in the new report.
The report looks at the amount of time between when a case is accepted by district attorney to it's final disposition before a judge.
While St. Tammany's median is a day longer longer than the national benchmark -- 112 days compared to 111, the national figures look at a different time period, from arrest to final disposition.
Declining efficiency does result in an increased backlog, and that has negative consequences, the report said, because it results more backlogged cases. Victims and defendants have longer waits. Police, prosecutors and defense attorneys might have to repeatedly prepare for court appearances. The Sheriff's Office faces an increase cost when the jail has to hold defendants for a longer period of time.
But Goyeneche said that the report does not mean judges aren't working hard.
The docket composition changed from 2014 to 2017, he said, with an increase in violent felony cases and weapons felonies. That type of case made up 21 percent of pending cases in 2014 but grew to 30 percent three years later.
That shows police and prosecutors are focusing on more serious felony offenders, the report said, with arrests in those categories also on the rise.
"Violent and weapons felony convictions generate the harshest sentences imposed by the criminal justice system and often take longer to conclude than other types of cases," the report said pointing out that defendants are less likely to plead guilty when they face long sentences.
Goyeneche said the report shows that the court is being responsive to a change in the docket composition.
He also praised the court for responded to findings in the previous report that criticized the high backlog of cases. Judges have been prioritizing older cases, he said.
The percentage of cases that have been open for more than a year declined from 10.2 percent in 2014 to 4.1 percent in 2017, the report said, which shows that judges made those cases a priority.
The tougher cases are not the only ones that took longer to move through the court, however. There were increases in every type of case, with property felonies taking 21 days longer and drug felonies taking 44 days longer.
"When you have to try a crime of violence or one of the cases that's over a year old and you only have one week of criminal trials, the easier cases, property, drugs and others get bumped," Goyenche said, and that means they are delayed into the following month.
"We didn't says add another full week of criminal," Goyenche said, but taking so of the unused dates from the week courts handle civil dockets and using them for special settings would be a way to speed matters along.