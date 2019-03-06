Parents pushing for a French immersion program for kindergarten and first-grade students in St. Tammany Parish are now wrangling with school officials over a different subject: math.

Anne Ogden, a Covington mother who has led the charge for French immersion, said she's still waiting for school officials to respond to her questions about whether parents of 25 first-graders — the minimum — have petitioned to create an immersion class.

Regina Sanford, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the parish school system, notified parents on Feb. 13 that there were enough parents of incoming kindergarten students petitioning for the program to meet the 25-student threshold set by state law.

But in her letter, she said that the number petitioning for a first-grade class fell short of the mark.

That's not the number that Ogden came up with, however, and she immediately questioned Sanford's count, saying that while there was one duplication in the electronic petitions, there were also three handwritten petitions.

"We rechecked the petitions we served you, and by our count, you have 25 first-grade petitions without duplicates," she wrote. "There were 22 who signed the online petition (after accounting for a duplicate) and three additional parents who signed a handwritten copy of the petition that was included in the hard copy box we provided you," she said.

The school system, however, is sticking to its assessment that the first-grade petitions fell short. Sanford, in an emailed statement Wednesday, said the school system had counted all the petitions submitted for the program and had notified parents of the results.

"Some assertions being made about the petitions are incorrect," she said. "We are still in the early planning stages of creating the program but intend to follow all state requirements.”

Ogden said that since Sanford's initial communication last month, she has heard from some parents of incoming first-grade students who accidentally applied for kindergarten. Those parents told Ogden that they had tried to contact the school system about their error but have not heard back.

The school system received those petitions within the time limit, Ogden said, and they should be taken into consideration.

Other parents who petitioned for the program have called to get follow-up information, Ogden said, but the school officials have not responded to them.

"They deserve to have their questions answered," Ogden said. "When parents call and have questions about the future of their child and they won’t return calls, I find that to be really inappropriate."

Other school systems have started language immersion with smaller numbers, she said, with the understanding that the inaugural year is likely to have lower participation.

The state just added Spanish to the law that allows parents to petition for foreign-language immersion, in which most instruction takes place in that language rather than English.

Ogden said that any language immersion program helps boost students' test scores. But because of Louisiana's French heritage, there are more resources for that language, including textbooks that have already been translated into French, she noted.

She also said that starting out with both kindergarten and first-grade classes would be better because it means there would be two teachers who can help and support each other.

St. Tammany has refused to provide transportation for students in the program, unless they live in the attendance zone for the school where the class will be located, in this case Covington Elementary.

Ogden said that's a hard-line position, especially considering that St. Tammany Parish provides bus transportation for students who attend Catholic schools.

Advocates of the immersion program say that a new requirement added to the state law last year says school systems must permit all eligible students to apply to newly established programs during registration.

"I'm assuming they are going to follow the law," Ogden said.