A man was arrested Sunday after he robbed and battered his ex-girlfriend in a Slidell-area motel room before fleeing from authorities.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a motel on Yaupon Drive in Slidell shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday after a female occupant reported her ex-boyfriend, Kevin Martin, 22, had forced his way into her room, battered her and stole her wallet, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. She told deputies Martin took her wallet, then exited the motel room and ran toward a nearby shopping area.
With the assistance of a Slidell Police Department officer was working a security detail nearby, sheriff's deputies were able to locate Martin at one of the nearby businesses and he was taken into custody. Martin resisted arrest and when he was detained While deputies were attempting to place Martin into custody, he resisted deputies and was subsequently charged accordingly.
The stolen cash was located in the pocket of Martin’s jacket and was returned to the victim.
Martin was arrested and booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail and charged with resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a dating partner and aggravated burglary.