After sweeping the Class C state championship team titles, Christ Episcopal School dominated the 2018 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish Cross Country squads. The 2018 All-Parish squad was determined based on times at the state meet on the Northwestern State campus in November.

Boys

Jake Tournillon, Christ Episcopal, state time: 18:02

Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, state time: 18:12

Luke Acosta, Christ Episcopal, state time: 18:25.4

Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, state time: 19:03

John LeBlanc, Mandeville, state time: 19:06

Jonathan Bertucci, St. Paul’s, state time: 19:11

Girls

Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, state time: 21:37

Alden Sonnier, Christ Episcopal, state time: 22:42

Ivy Hunt, Christ Episcopal, state time: 22:59

Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, state time: 23:02.4

Carlin Beal, Mandeville, state time: 23:18.6

Charley Chehardy, Mandeville, state time: 23:32.3

