After sweeping the Class C state championship team titles, Christ Episcopal School dominated the 2018 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish Cross Country squads. The 2018 All-Parish squad was determined based on times at the state meet on the Northwestern State campus in November.
Boys
Jake Tournillon, Christ Episcopal, state time: 18:02
Patrick Elliott, St. Paul’s, state time: 18:12
Luke Acosta, Christ Episcopal, state time: 18:25.4
Evan Pardo, St. Paul’s, state time: 19:03
John LeBlanc, Mandeville, state time: 19:06
Jonathan Bertucci, St. Paul’s, state time: 19:11
Girls
Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, state time: 21:37
Alden Sonnier, Christ Episcopal, state time: 22:42
Ivy Hunt, Christ Episcopal, state time: 22:59
Ashlyn Anderson, Fontainebleau, state time: 23:02.4
Carlin Beal, Mandeville, state time: 23:18.6
Charley Chehardy, Mandeville, state time: 23:32.3