Two Annies are better than one.
That was the epiphany Larry Johnson had after the grueling process of trimming down from 60 to two the number of Little Orphan Wannabees seeking to play the title role in Slidell Little Theatre’s opening show for the 2018-19 season.
The final pair are Elizabeth Burris, a 14-year-old freshman at Christ Episcopal, and Piper Hall, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Boyet Junior High.
“I went home and didn’t speak to anybody that night,” said Johnson, who is both directing the show and is SLT’s vice-president for production. “I just couldn’t choose.
“But I knew from being a teacher that opportunities like this don’t come along very often because it’s a pretty narrow age range. So I figured ‘Why not both?’”
Why not indeed?
Especially since the decision to alternate the leads allowed the theater to add Saturday matinees on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8 in addition to the usual nine shows over the next three weekends. Early ticket demand had already justified it.
Just to even things out for the two young actresses at six performances each, there’s the Senior Night dress rehearsal on Thursday.
When it isn’t their night on stage, Elizabeth and Piper will be in the audience, taking notes.
The other 10 semifinalists for the role are portraying the rest of the orphans.
“We didn’t know each other when this started,” Piper said. “But we’ve really been helping each other out and become good friends. I’d never tap danced before, but Liz has taught me how.”
Not that their performances have to be identical.
“Mr. J lets us make a lot of our own decisions,” Elizabeth said. “We’re different people, so we can’t do things exactly alike.
“We don’t completely change the characters though. We’re just having a lot of fun working together.”
Launching the season with a high-profile show is a tradition at SLT.
Last year, it was "The Wiz."
In fact, the SLT calendar follows a pattern. The second show is serious, maybe Shakespeare (“Macbeth” in 2017, “Twelfth Night” this year); then a holiday show (“The Happy Elf” in ’17, “The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” this time).
A kids' comedy follows (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” “The Putnam County Spelling Bee”); a members' choice production (“45 Seconds from Broadway,” “Proof”); and another popular musical to close the year (“The Addams Family,” “Sister Act”).
Plus, as always, there’s “The Rocky Horror Show,” in October.
“We never feel like we’re in rut because we look for the best shows and have high production standards,” Johnson said. “But having a pattern to our season is sort of our thing because it lets us have something for everybody.”
And maybe something unexpected as well.
“We feel like if you come to the theater to see something you’re familiar with and you like it, then maybe it’ll open your mind to coming back to see something else,” Johnson said. “The theater is always a great way to expand your horizons."
Annie is familiar territory for just about everyone, dating to the Broadway musical of 1976, the first movie version in 1982, an updated version last year, along with countless revivals, tours and local productions in the intervening years.
By one estimate, "Annie" is staged from 700 to 900 times a year just in the United States.
But it’s been 16 years since SLT staged it. Johnson was a teenage cast member.
Choosing the current Annie, Johnson anticipated about 25 girls would audition. He was overwhelmed by the turnout.
Piper and Elizabeth won out, perhaps because of the preparation they’d done.
Elizabeth said she’d longed to do "Annie," having committed the movie to memory. She took 15 voice lessons to make sure she would give a peak-performance audition.
Piper didn’t bother to see the movie until after she’d gotten the part. But she took lessons to raise her strikingly deep voice an octave so she’d sound more like the 11-year-old Annie is supposed to be.
Both girls are community theater veterans. Elizabeth was one of the “ancestors” in "The Addams Family" in which her mother, Michelle, played Morticia.
Piper, a student of Johnson’s since elementary school, had a small role in "Macbeth."
But neither has ever had a featured main stage role, one that has them not just acting opposite adults (plus a scene-stealing service dog, Jean-Ai, as Sandy).
Neither is feeling pressure.
“I’m ready for it,” Elizabeth said. “My goal in life is to be an actress and singer. “If you don’t want to be a performer, don’t go for it.”
Added Piper, “I get more nervous rehearsing at home for my family than I do on stage."