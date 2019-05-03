An 11-year-old girl injured in a house fire in Covington Tuesday morning has died, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office.

The girl and her 12-year-old brother were hospitalized after an early morning fire destroyed their home near Waldheim in St. Tammany Parish, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokesman for the state Fire Marshal's Office. Both of the children suffered smoke inhalation, and the boy also suffered burns to his face, hands and arms.

The boy remains in critical, but stable condition, the state Fire Marshal's Office said. Their 74-year-old grandfather was taken to a north shore hospital and released earlier this week.

The grandfather was awakened about 2 a.m. by popping sounds and the home's smoke alarm. He was able to escape through a rear window and then broke a front window to pull his granddaughter to safety.

St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies were the first to arrive on the scene and saw the grandfather and the girl outside the house, but had to go inside to rescue the boy, who was found near the carport door in the kitchen and pulled to safety.

Firefighters from St. Tammany Fire Protection Districts No. 6, 12 and 5 all responded to the fire. The large one-story home, located on Pat O'Brien Road, was a total loss. Investigators are looking into the possibility of an electrical problem and do not consider the fire to be of suspicious origin, she said.

Three cats and two dogs perished in the fire.