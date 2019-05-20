Gerrin Narcisse, a teacher in the St. Tammany Parish School system for six years, recently announced his candidacy for the District 7 seat on the St. Tammany Parish Council.
Narcisse said as the parish grows, it's a priority to maintain the quality of life residents have come to appreciate. If elected, he said he would focus on street repairs, drainage issues and fiscal responsibility, while offering support for local businesses and helping create more recreational opportunities for children and adults.
Narcisse graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in social studies education and a minor in political science. He recently received his master’s degree in educational leadership, with a focus on administrative leadership of organizations. He teaches at Pearl River High School and is the head football coach at Creekside Junior High.
Narcisse has been on the board of directors for the Lacombe-based St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 4 for four years and is a member of Sacred Heart Parish’s Knights of Columbus. He also is executive director of the Bayou Lacombe Cardinals, a non-profit football organization that volunteers throughout the community. He is a board member of the Bayou Lacombe Museum and a member of Small Businesses of Lacombe.
Narcisse lives in Lacombe with his wife Naomi and 5-year old son, Gabriel.
District 7 incumbent Jake Groby recently announced he will not seek reelection to the council.
The election will be held Oct. 12.