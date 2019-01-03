After being obliterated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Lakeview Drive near Slidell is slowly making a comeback as a location for single-family homes.
Another step in that direction was approved by the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission when it met Jan. 2.
Much of the north side of Lakeview Drive (known as Rat's Nest Road by long-time area residents) was designated for multifamily development during comprehensive rezoning completed in 2010. That development never really took off, however, apparently because potential landowners were wary of building so close to Lake Pontchartrain.
But a number of people have purchased multifamily Lakeview lots in recent years, and have succeeded in having their property rezoned for single-family use.
In the latest instance, Douglas Graiser asked the commission to rezone a lot he owns on the north side of Lakeview from A-6 Multiple Family to A-4A Single Family Residential so he could build a new home on the site.
Commissioner Dave Doherty, who has been enthusiastic about the redevelopment of Lakeview Drive for several years, told Graiser, “It’s being improved day by day. I’d like to thank you for coming in and going through the process of going to single family from multifamily.”
Commissioner Pug Lorren echoed Doherty’s remark, saying, “What you all are doing on Lakeview Drive is commendable.”
The panel then approved Graiser’s request on a vote of 9-0, with commissioners Wendell Richardson and Patrick Fitzmorris absent.
The Zoning Commission did not consider any large or commercial rezoning requests at its January meeting.