Loud parties, trash-strewn yards and drunken revelers — those are the some of the problems the short-term rental industry has brought to St. Tammany Parish, according to angry neighbors who turned out Wednesday night to support a proposal that would ban the practice in residential areas.
But detractors weren't the only ones who weighed in at a public meeting held by the Parish Council. Short-term rental proprietors — some represented by lawyers — said the industry brings business and positive attention to the parish.
"Have you ever met anyone from Finland?" Michael Dale asked council members. He described the Finnish family who briefly rented his family's camp on Lake Pontchartrain. They bought groceries at Rouses, ate po-boys at a local restaurant and took a swamp tour, he said.
Short-term rentals have been growing on the north shore, where they are currently unregulated. The Parish Council is considering a law that would limit them to commercially zoned areas and charge a $1,000 annual fee to the owners, among other restrictions.
Councilman Steve Stefancik told the crowd that the council is still seeking public input and may make changes to the draft ordinance based on suggestions.
The goal is to have a measure ready for introduction at the council's December meeting. An actual vote is still months away since the measure would have to go through the Zoning Commission.
While New Orleans and Jefferson Parish both have imposed regulations on short-term rentals advertised on sites like Airbnb and VRBO, only the city of Covington and the parish are actively pursuing controls in St. Tammany. The Covington City Council is set to vote next month on an ordinance limiting short-term rentals to its historic district.
Passions ran high on both sides of the issue, with homeowners sometimes shouting down pro-rental speakers.
Stefancik said the Parish Council wants to adopt an ordinance that would withstand a legal challenge and that is enforceable. The $1,000 annual fee — higher than the $500 fee in New Orleans and the $750 fee in Jefferson Parish — would help pay for additional code enforcement officers, he said.
But short-term rental advocates disagreed that the draft ordinance would stand up in court. Attorney Evan Plauché said he was speaking for a group of 12 property owners. "It's not a regulatory ordinance," he said. "It's a ban on short-term rentals in St. Tammany Parish."
He said none of the current listings of St. Tammany Parish properties on rental websites — a number he pegged at 215 — could meet the requirements in the proposed law.
"I hesitate to use the word 'draconian,' but it is draconian," Plauché said. "St. Tammany has a huge number of waterfront properties that have been used for vacation rentals since the 1910s and '20s." Such properties are expensive to maintain and insure, he said.
Another attorney, Timothy Madden, said the ordinance as written violates the rights of property owners, adding that he was willing to meet with parish officials to draft something that would avoid litigation.
But rental opponents were not moved by those arguments or the threat of a lawsuit.
Scott Martin, who lives on Lakeview Drive near Slidell, said that short-term renters are often just interested in having a good time. "They cut up and hoot and holler," he said. "They don’t patronize local establishments. They bring their own liquor and party."
He's seen as many as 18 cars parked at a short-term rental, he said, and they drive over neighbors' yards. "They're making money at the expense of other residents. It's not right," he said.
Mike Martinez said the rentals are taking away residents' privacy. "If I wanted to live next to Motel 6, that's where I would have bought," he said.
Donald Ducote, who lives in Treasure Isles, said he has $1.6 million invested in his property. "If you can't afford your house," he told those wanting to rent out their homes, "sell it and move out."
Rental advocates argued that similar problems can arise with long-term renters or even homeowners.
Erick Lewko, who manages his father's house as a short-term rental, said he carefully screens guests and has never had a complaint from neighbors. He said neighbors should turn to existing nuisance laws to handle the handful of bad actors.
Several advocates pointed to a University of New Orleans study on short-term rentals that estimated an economic impact of $900 million for New Orleans, which has an estimated 5,500 short-term rentals. For St. Tammany, that could mean $20 million to $40 million, Madden said.
"It can contribute to growth if you let it happen," he said.
Council members said little during the meeting. But one, Mike Lorino, made clear his sympathy for homeowners who invested in neighborhoods believing they would remain residential.
"This is their life, their home, their world," he said. "No matter what we do, we'll have a suit."