Update, 11 a.m.
About 35 homeson two streets in Tallow Creek subdivision near Covington were hit by wind damage during overnight storms, according to St. Tammany Parish officials.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies, along with parish personnel are assisting homeowners in the neighborhood, spokesman Ronald Simpson said.
Parish President Pat Brister, who met with affected families, has instructed emergency personnel to coordinated with faith-based groups to help homeowners with temporary tarps for roof damage. She's also requested assistance from the Red Cross.
Power outages have been reduced to about 2,000 parish wide, Simpson said.
Two roads have been closed because of downed power lines, Tantella Ranch Road at Jones Road and White Chapel Road.
St. Tammany Parish officials are reporting an increasing number of downed trees and tree limbs in overnight storms, with power outages affecting about 11,000 customers parishwide.
Ronald Simpson spokesman for Parish President Pat Brister, said there are reports of minor water on some roads, but that's going down.
Parish public works employees are surveying the damage and removing downed trees where possible, he said.