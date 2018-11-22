It didn't take long to clear up questions about the Nov. 6 election for the House District 90 seat. A St. Tammany vote recount took only four hours, and the outcome remained the same.
Mary DuBuisson and John Raymond will face each other in a Dec. 8 runoff, the same result as was reported on election night Nov. 6.
Sean Morrison, the lone Democrat in the four-person race, had filed for a recount after he was edged out of the runoff by only five votes.
After the recount Tuesday, front-runner DuBuisson, who received 29 percent of the vote, picked up one vote and Morrison picked up two, further closing the slender gap between him and Raymond. But he was still three votes short.
"I've called Mr. Raymond to congratulate him on his victory," Morrison said.
St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry said that although the recount was the first in her term of office, they're not unusual. St. Tammany was one of nine parishes that conducted a recount Tuesday, she said.
In this case, 14,458 ballots were cast in the Slidell-area House district, but the recount involved only absentee ballots.
The recount was conducted by two teams of employees from the clerk's office and the St. Tammany Registrar of Voters' Office, plus the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office and the Board of Elections.
The process took about four hours, Henry said, with employees physically separating all of the absentee ballots that pertained to the House 90 race and then hand-counting them.
Morrison, who is chairman of the St. Tammany Democratic Parish Executive Committee, said the narrow defeat shows that his party can be competitive in the heavily Republican parish.
"We were knocked down by three votes," he said. "Our ideas carry weight around here."