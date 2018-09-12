Council on Aging St. Tammany senior center meal menus. For information, call (985) 892-0377 or visit www.coastseniors.org.
Monday
Red kidney beans, smoked sausage, parslied rice, broccoli florets, wheat bread, peanut butter cookie, chocolate milk.
Tuesday
Creole steak, whipped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, seasonal fruit, milk.
September 19
Baked chicken breast with gravy, field peas, collard greens, cornbread, glazed fruit, milk.
September 20
Pork roast with gravy, buttered rice, California vegetable blend, apple juice, wheat bread, cake, milk.
September 21
Sliced turkey breast, Swiss cheese, two slices of wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, green bean salad, pineapple tidbits, milk.
Meals are served at the following senior centers:
Bush Senior Center: 81605 La. 41. Call (985) 886-8971.
Covington Senior Center: 500 Theard St. Call (985) 892-8530.
Folsom Senior Center: 80210 La. 25. Call (985) 796-9803.
Lacombe Senior Center: 27397 U.S. 190. Call (985) 218-9340.
Mandeville Senior Center: Paul Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach. Call (985) 624-4629.
Pearl River Senior Center: 39443 La. 41 Spur. Call (985) 863-2540.
Slidell Senior Center: 610 Cousin St. Call (985) 641-1852.