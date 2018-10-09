When Angela Spencer learned that her 1-month-old daughter Raelyn Copeland had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, she immediately began advocating, fundraising and campaigning for her daughter to receive one of the many new CF drugs being tested by the FDA.
All that hard work and dedication has paid off, and Rae, now 3, has been selected as the first Louisiana patient in her age group (ages 2 to 5) to receive Orkambi, a potential wonder drug in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease characterized by a build up of mucus in the lungs that makes it impossible to breathe properly. Chronic infections are a reality for the more than 30,000 people in the U.S. living with the disease, and lung damage is practically inevitable. More than 75 percent of cases in the U.S. are diagnosed by the age of 2.
Cystic fibrosis is the leading fatal genetic disease affecting children in the U.S. It's a reality Spencer and officials with the Louisiana-New Orleans Cystic Fibrosis Foundation work tirelessly to resolve.
“(Orkambi) hit the shelves for adult use in 2015, and so we’ve known about it for a while," said Spencer, who lives in Slidell. "I actually first found out about it when my daughter was diagnosed at just a couple of weeks old."
Each drug in development has to first go through a process known as the pipeline in the medical field, but it's often referred to as the pipe dream by families desperately awaiting an approved medication.
“It’s so hard when you are told that there is a medication out there that might change your kid's life, but you have to wait,” Spencer said.
Spencer became desperate to get a definitive answer. She recalls the moment she finally got news of the approval down to the specific date and time: Aug. 7, 4:18 p.m.
“I cried like the day she was diagnosed,” she said. “I was in shock, full of disbelief. Also guilt, which was something I was not expecting. Guilt that my daughter was able to get this medication when others have not. So, lots of emotion.”
Spencer expects big things from the medicine, which works to help thin the mucus that impairs breathing and other biological functions.
“Orkambi is a game changer, a life changer,” she said.
Rae began to understand her condition around the age of 2, according to her mom, and has been looking forward to this new medicine, asking if each and every package that arrived at their home was “My Orkambi.”
“She knows she has cystic fibrosis, and she can tell you about how it makes her feel. She says that it ‘makes my lungs and tummy sick.’ She knows that this new medicine will help her CF, but she’s still too young to understand how.”
Rae, who attends Helping Hands Preschool, shared the big news with her friends with an impromptu party. Spencer actually brought the Orkambi to the preschool to show her daughter.
CF is a terminal disease, and that qualifies Rae for assistance through Medicaid to help pay for her treatments. Orkambi can cost as much as $21,000 per month per patient, and that doesn't include visits to doctors, blood work and the all-around care patients like Rae must receive.
The local CFF chapter provides support to Spencer and others struggling to negotiate insurance, medical bills and more. To that end, the annual Great Strides fundraising walk will be held Oct. 13 at John Slidell Park in Slidell. Participants in the 1-mile walk raise money for research and support, but Great Strides also brings together families and individuals fighting the disease.
“The walk is always very emotional for me,” Spencer said. “This is such a rare disease. I sometimes feel like no one understands. But on the day of the walk, I feel like I’m not alone. It’s not just me. It can be so isolating, but this one day, I can look around and see all the others that are going through some of the same things we are going through.
"It’s a very special and emotional day.”
For more information on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Great Strides Walk in Slidell, call (504) 455-5194 or go online to http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/GreatStrides/70_Louisiana_New_Orleans?pg=entry & fr_id=6786.