A CROCK OF GOODNESS: Christ Episcopal Church in Slidell will host the "Best Crockpot Cook-Off Ever" at 6 p.m. Friday, May 10, at 1534 Seventh St. Contestants bring their crockpots with their best culinary efforts. Categories include appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts. Tickets are $10 and include voting to determine who will win the golden wooden spoon. Beverages will be available for purchase. For information, visit www.christchurchslidell.net or call (985) 643-4531.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: An Easter series titled "Hands, Feet and Side, How to Be a Witness" will be the topic for Theology on Tap on Thursdays, May 9 and 16 at The Chimes, 19130 Rogers Lane, Covington. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, contact St. Anselm Catholic Church at (985) 845-7342 for information.
HOLY LAND TRIP: Registration is open for a tour of Israel and several sites, organized through Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell for 2020. A faith-based travel agency is handling arrangements, which will include the Garden of Gethsemane, Bethlehem, the Shepherd's Fields and the Via Delarosa. Cost including airfare from New Orleans is $3,646. For information, contact Suzie Hunt at (985) 641-5829 or suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org.