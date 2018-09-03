St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to expected severe weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Gordon.
The school system sent out a press release just before 5:30 p.m. announcing the decision, which was made after consultation with St. Tammany Parish Emergency Preparedness Officials and the National Weather Service.
All after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday also have been canceled.
"According to the National Weather Service..the reasonable possibility of tropical storm force winds during the day on Tuesday (led us to this decision,)" said St. Tammany Parish Schools Superintendent Trey Folse.
Gordon is predicted to become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast Tuesday evening.
Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans also announced they will not open on Tuesday.
A decision about possible public school closings on Wednesday will be announced via St. Tammany Parish Public Schools' social media, mobile app and its website, www.stpsb.org.
An update to this story was made at 6:40 p.m. to reflect that all Catholic schools in St. Tammany Parish will be closed Tuesday, as well.