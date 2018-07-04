CREATIVE ARTS OF ST. TAMMANY: The week of July 9-13, Creative Arts of St. Tammany will offer theater camps for ages 3-4 and for ages 12-17 at 122 Lisa Lane, Mandeville. The Munchkin Theater Camp for preschoolers will be from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Broadway Boot Camp for teenagers will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. To register, call (985) 276-9727 or visit www.dramaandmusic.com. Creative Arts of St. Tammany has also scheduled fall classes in Mandeville, Covington and Slidell; the CAST director is Jen Patterson.
MUSIC AND DANCE CAMPS: The Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts will present summer camps for musicians and dancers ages 5 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the weeks beginning July 9, July 16 and July 23. Tuition is $299 per week. Camps will be held at the River Ridge School of Music & Dance, 2020 Dickory Ave., Harahan; and at the Mandeville School of Music & Dance, 105 Campbell Ave., Mandeville. For information, call (985) 231-0875 or visit laapa.com.
HUMANE SOCIETY SUMMER CAMP: Registration is open for weeklong sessions of summer camp for ages 8-15 at the St. Tammany Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave., Covington. The program will include talks with animal experts and service projects that benefit homeless animals. Camp sessions are running through July 27. The half-day program will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; the fee is $180. The full-day program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; the fee is $250. For details, visit sthumane.org/camp.
LOUISIANA MASTER GARDENERS: Will Afton, LSU Agricultural Center county agent in St. Tammany Parish, is accepting applications for the Louisiana Master Gardener program through July 8. The program trains volunteers to help with programs designed to provide the public with research-based gardening information. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 2 through Oct. 18 at the St. Tammany Extension Office, 1301B N. Florida St., Covington. To obtain an application, visit lsuagcenter.com/profiles/wafton or call (985) 875-2635.
SUMMER THEATER CAMP: The St. Tammany Art Association Summer Theater Camp for ages 6-12 will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 9-13 at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The registration fee is $185. To register, visit sttammanyartassociation.org/summertheater.
PROFESSIONAL WOMEN OF ST. TAMMANY: Julie Laperouse, director of training for Emergent Method, will speak on the topic "Are You a Screaming Peacock?" when the Professional Women of St. Tammany meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Tchefuncta Country Club, 2 Pinecrest Drive, Covington. The cost is $36. To register, visit www.pw-st.org or email Sarada Bonnet at sarada@stonetitle.net by noon, Thursday, July 6.
AMERICAN LEGION: American Legion Post 16 will hold its installation of officers at 3 p.m. July 10 at 2031 Ronald Reagan Highway, Covington. For information, call (985) 789-3297.
COVINGTON BUSINESS ASSOCIATION: The Covington Business Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Rockin' Blues Cafe, 407 N. Columbia St., Covington.
MANDEVILLE FIRE PROTECTION: The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana has awarded a rating score of 97.57 to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 4, which is the highest rating in Louisiana. Mandeville Mayor Donald Villere declared June 20 as St. Tammany Fire District 4 Day, and the district's board of commissioners presented Fire Chief Kenneth Moore with an Exceptional Leadership Award for his unwavering guidance throughout the process. The Mandeville fire district is marking the 60th anniversary of its incorporation this year.
LOUISIANA DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES COUNCIL: Hyacinth C. McKee, of Slidell, has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. McKee is a licensed clinical social worker and assistant professor of social work at Southern University at New Orleans.
DANCE IN THE LIBRARIES: In keeping with the summer reading theme, “Libraries Rock," there will be a number of dance programs at St. Tammany Parish Library branches:
- Cize dance fitness class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 12 at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819. Cize classes also will be offered at the Madisonville Branch from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 19 and 26.
- Swing dance lessons from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1 at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, (985) 626-9779. Participants should plan to attend all the classes in the series.
To register for any of these free programs, visit stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call the host library.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS CLUB: Health coach Kelly Lutman will be the guest speaker when the Slidell Newcomers Club meets for lunch at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. The cost is $22. For reservations, call (985) 649-2647.
USED BOOK SALE: Books related to popular culture will be featured during the Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Prices will range from 25 cents to $3; cash and checks will be accepted. The Friends of the Slidell Library will use proceeds from the sale to benefit the Slidell, Lacombe, South Slidell and Pearl River branch libraries. For information, email the Friends at fsl70458@yahoo.com.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20-21 at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. Payment is by cash or check only. For information, email Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
ST. ANSELM CATHOLIC CHURCH: The Jewel of Madisonville gala and auction benefiting St. Anselm Catholic Church will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, with a patron party beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $60. For tickets or sponsorships, visit 501auctions.com/stanselm or call the parish office at (985) 845-7342.
YOUTH HEALTH FAIR: A free back-to-school health fair for children ages 6-17 will be held from 9 a.m. to noon July 28 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2445 Fourth St., Slidell. There will be vision, dental and hearing screenings, nutrition counseling, and tips on exercise and home safety. There will be door prizes and school supply giveaways. The phone number for the church is (985) 201-7800.
FAMILY FUN DAY: The Northshore Family Fun Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Admission is free.
BLESSINGS BOXES: STP Helps is organizing a project of blessings-box construction from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at the Lacombe Recreation Center, 61100 N. 12th St. Wooden blessings boxes are meant to be placed in front of homes or businesses and provide a place for donors to leave books, nonperishable food or necessities that others can take as they need. At the construction project event, volunteer teams will assemble pre-cut box kits that have been sponsored by individuals and organizations. To participate, visit stphelps.org.
ARTISTS' RETREAT: Registration is open for a four-day artists' retreat at Abbey Art Works at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict. The retreat will provide an opportunity for painters of all skill levels to experience the tranquility and beauty of the abbey Aug. 20-24. Air-conditioned studio space will be available, and artists will be free to work outdoors. The cost of the retreat is $750 and includes accommodations and meals in the newly renovated Christian Life Center just steps from the studio building. To register, visit www.abbeyartworks.com.