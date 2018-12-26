The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 1396, held its annual Christmas luncheon and installation of officers recently. Officers installed were Elroy Noel, president; Jim Johnson, vice-president; Marilyn Linker, recording secretary and Anna Lucas, treasurer. Vernella Rogers from the Metairie Chapter presided at swearing in all of the officers. A contribution of $500, which goes to the Alzheimer's Association, was presented to Rogers. Shown at the event are, from left, Rogers, Lucas and Noel.