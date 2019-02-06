COMMUNITY EVENTS
VINTAGE VALENTINES: Through Feb. 28. Times vary. Otis House, Fairview-Riverside State Park, La. 22, Madisonville. Seasonal greeting cards from the past. $4. facebook.com/otishouseatfairviewriversidesp/
SLIDELL GUN & KNIFE SHOW: Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $9 adults, $1 children. northshoreharborcenter.com.
RUSSIA NIGHT: Feb. 15, 7 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Celebrating the nation’s food and tea. $40. (985) 898-3988 or 6englishtearoom.com.
GURNEY GAMES: Feb. 17, 11 a.m. Covington Trailhead, 419 N New Hampshire St. Racing and parading in downtown Covington to benefit the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org./gurneygames.
SCRAP DAT: Feb. 21-23, 8 a.m. to noon. Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Scrapbookers heaven. (985) 858-2251 scrapdatproductions.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Feb. 26, 8-11 a.m. Slidell Lions House, 356 Cleveland Ave. $6. slidelllions.com.
CARNIVAL PARADES
KREWE OF BILGE: Feb. 16, noon. Eden Isles, Slidell. “What’s on TV” is the theme. kreweofbilge.com.
KREWE OF POSEIDON: Feb. 16, 6 p.m., “We Will Rock You,” is the theme. poseideonslidell.com.
KREWE OF SLIDELLIANS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Slidell. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in the theme. slidellwomenscivicclub.org.
MYSTIC KREWE OF PERSEUS: Feb. 17, 1:15 p.m. (follows Slidellians). Slidell. “Under the Big Top” is the theme. facebook.com/kreweofperseus/
KREWE OF PEARL RIVER LIONS: Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Pearl River. faceboook.com/lionsclubofpearlriver.
KREWE OF EVE: Feb. 22, 7 p.m. Mandeville. “Live Your Dream” is the theme. kreweofeve.com.
KREWE DE PAWS OF OLDE TOWNE: Feb. 23, 10 a.m. “Hang Ten” is the theme. Slidell. facebook.com/KreweDePawsOfOldeTowne/
KREWE OF PUSH MOW: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Abita Springs. “Terrible Theme Park Ideas” is the theme. trailheadmuseum.org.
KREWE OF TCHEFUNCTE: Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Madisonville. “Masquerading as Greek Mythology” is the theme. kreweoftchefuncte.org.
KREWE OF OLYMPIA, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Covington. “Olympia’s Bucket List” is the theme. kreweofolympia.net.
KREWE OF TITANS: Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., Slidell. “Titans Goes on Vacation” is the theme. kreweoftitans.com.
KREWE OF DIONYSUS: Feb. 24, 1 p.m. Slidell, “Dionysus & the Wise Guys” is the theme. kreweofdionysus.com.
KREWE OF SELENE: March 1, 6:30 p.m. “A Few of Our Favorite Things” is the theme. kreweofselene.net.
ORIGINAL KREWE OF ORPHEUS: March 1, 7 p.m., Mandeville. facebook.com/events/278058169734605/
KREWE OF BUSH: March 2, 9 a.m. Bush. facebook.com/bushparade/.
CARNIVAL IN COVINGTON: March 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parades by the Covington Lions Club and the Mystic Krewe of Covington followed by a party at the Covington Trailhead. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
KREWE OF CHAHTA: March 5, 1 p.m. Lacombe. “Spirit of the Wind,” is the theme. (985) 882-5052.
KREWE OF FOLSOM: March 5, 2 p.m. Folsom. “Down South” is the theme.
MUSIC
THE NEW YORK TENORS: Thursday, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The trio opens the OnStage in Covington season. (985) 892-1872 or covla.com.
GLYN BAILEY: Friday, noon-2 p.m. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
ELVIS TRIBUTE SHOW: Saturday, 7 p.m. Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Joseph Alfonso stars. $42-$32. covla.com.
VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG: Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic performs, featuring the works of Mazzoli, Mozart and Strauss. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
SOUTHEASTERN CONCERT CHOIR & WOMEN’S BELLA VOCE: Feb. 17, 5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday Concert Series continues. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
SUNDAE & MR. GOESSEL: Feb. 28, 7 p.m. Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Lobby Lounge series continues. $16-$100. northshoreharborcenter.com.
L’AMOUR: March 9, 7:30 p.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 Second St. Louisiana Philharmonic concert featuring the works of Mozart, Beethoven and Debussy. $20-$37. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
THEATER
"THE COLOR PURPLE": Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"PINKALICIOUS": Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; Sunday. 2 p.m. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Presentation of the Young Artists Theater. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
"SNOW WHITE": Feb. 14-23, 7 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarfs, a princess and a damsel in distress. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
"PROOF": Feb. 22-March 10. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
HOLLER: Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder mystery and dinner. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
FILM
DOWNTOWN COVINGTON FILM FESTIVAL: Friday and Saturday. Southern Hotel, 428. E. Boston St. Features, documentaries and student films are spotlighted. $10. freeway.com/dtcfilmfestival/
ART
JUST BELOW THE SURFACE: Opening reception, Saturday, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 30. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of photographer Michel Varisco. Free. sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Friday through March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: Saturday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Covington. Gallery specials, dining and music. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
ART SPEAKS: Submissions being taken for show at St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Slidell, Feb. 15-March 11. facebook.com/Slidell-Art-League/
PLAYMAKERS SHOW POSTERS: Applications being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 28. plaumakersinc.com.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: Saturday, 8 p.m. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Express performs. $10. (504) 583-8603 or northshoredancers.com.
OZONE SQUARES: Monday, 7 p.m. Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson St. Bubba Mingus is the caller. ozonesquares.com.
KID STUFF
STORY TIME AT BARNES & NOBLE: Saturdays, 11 a.m., 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday — "All You Need Is Love"; Feb. 16 — "The Good Egg & the Bad Seed"; Feb. 23 — "I Am Martin Luther King Jr."; Free (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Saturday, 10 a.m. — Open air studio with Mia Kaplan; Tuesday, 1 p.m. — Kundalini Yoga with Sally Dunn; Feb. 22, noon — All About Nature book club with Bev Chase. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: Feb. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Talks, workshops, tours of center and grounds. Free. (985) 882-2000 or fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.