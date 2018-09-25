The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Slidell man for robbing a convenience store earlier this month.
Tristan James, 48, turned himself in on Monday and admitted to robbing a Slidell-area store on U.S. 190 West shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the store that morning after an employee reported a man entered the store and demanded all the money from the register. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
An accurate description of the perpetrator was obtained and confirmed through video surveillance.
The subsequent investigation led to the identification of James as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Monday on one count of Simple Robbery (felony.)