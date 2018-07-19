A would-be entrepreneur's plan to build a craft whiskey distillery on La. 41 Spur led to spirited debate at the Pearl River Town Council's recent meeting, with Scott DeRouen saying that he hoped to bring economic development to the town and opponents raising safety concerns.
In the end, the council voted 5-0 to deny DeRouen's request to rezone the 8.25-acre tract of land from residential to industrial, a change needed to comply with state and federal regulations.
The rezoning had already been voted down by the town's Zoning Commission. Chairwoman Lola Monroe said the commission opposed the request on safety grounds, adding that even though the proposed distillery would be small, the owners want it to grow.
She cited concerns about waste and black mold, which feeds on ethanol, but also said the location, so close to neighborhoods, was the chief objection. She said DeRouen didn't buy property already zoned industrial because it wasn't affordable.
The idea could be an asset to the town, she said, "but somewhere else."
DeRouen, who lives just outside the town limits, said he's been pursuing the project for nine years. He faced hurdles in finding a site, he said, including the cost of industrial land.
"I didn't have three-quarters of a million dollars," he said.
He said it also was difficult to find property that was not too close to a church or school. The land he purchased, for $75,000, is on the far edge of town and has a buffer of trees. Of the 8.25 acres, 6 cannot be developed because of drainage issues, so his business can't grow any larger there.
Bald Cypress Whiskey would consist of three buildings, he said, and its output would be small. It would produce 24 53-gallon barrels of whiskey per year, and they would be bottled in the third year.
He downplayed the risk of black mold for such a small distillery and said he plans to deal with waste concerns by giving the spent grain mash to hog farmers for feed and reusing other byproducts.
As for the risk of explosions, he said the distillery would be subject to state and federal regulation and be regularly inspected.
But opponents of the project were not reassured. One of them was William Gallaher, who lives near the site and is an emeritus professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Parasitology at the LSU Health Sciences Center. Gallaher said he has worked with laboratory distilleries and was on the LSU Safety Committee.
He cited the risk of explosion and said there have been major accidents with distilleries. The site is too close to residential and recreational property, he said, and homes downwind of the distillery would have problems with black mold.