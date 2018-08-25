It’s football time for real people. Two days from now, 12 local parish squads strap it on for real and the games finally start to count.
With week one now here, it’s time to reveal the much-anticipated St. Tammany Farmer preseason football power rankings. These were a blast to do a year ago and I loved the response and fun discussions it generated throughout the entire parish. Let’s see if we can duplicate the fun in 2018.
1. Slidell: I know, going with the alma mater (Class of 1999) raises some eyebrows, but the Tigers sold me with their performance against Lakeshore in the jamboree. We’ve talked all offseason about whether or not Larry Favre’s squad can live up to expectations. Well, in week one they did just that when Jacob Guidry led his team on a game-winning scoring drive with a little over two minutes remaining in the win over Lakeshore. Make no mistake; Slidell High has the talent to put points on the board to stay with Destrehan this Friday. The question is: Can the Slidell defense stop one of the state’s top running backs in John Emory? If the answer to that question is yes, Slidell can beat the Wildcats.
2. Lakeshore: Playing without their best player in Jacob Bernard against Slidell in the jamboree, the Titans still had the lead late in the game against a very good Slidell team. Parker Orvin showed flashes of success under center, and junior running back Maximus Lowery was impressive, nearly rushing for 100 yards. I look for the Titans to get back to their winning, high-scoring ways this week when they travel to The Dawg Pound to take on Fontainebleau, a place Lakeshore hasn’t won in its 10-year school history.
3. Northshore: When you rush for nearly 300 yards in a jamboree as a team, I don’t care who you are playing, that is impressive. Branyan Bounds and Dwayne Jones Jr. did just that last week against Pearl River. Now the real work begins, though, as Zachary, the prohibitive favorite to win the Class 5A title for a second straight year, makes the trip to Slidell. Can the Panthers shock the world? It’s going to take another huge effort by Bounds and Jones to give Northshore a chance against the Broncos.
4. Salmen: The Spartans went on the road and looked impressive in Eric Chuter’s debut as head coach in a win over Albany in jamboree action. A quality Madison Prep squad makes the trip from Baton Rouge to Spartan Stadium on Friday night in what could be the best game in the parish in week one.
5. Covington: The inexperienced Lions took their fair share of lumps in a blowout loss at the hands of John Curtis, but if I know Greg Salter (and I do), look for Covington to bounce back in a big way this week when they take on a Franklinton team that they nearly hung 70 points on last season.
6. Mandeville: Dereje Gaspard put on a show in a big win over South Plaquemines in jamboree action, filling in for Devon Tott at quarterback. Things get real this week as the Fighting Hutch Gonzales hits the road to take on arguably one of the best teams in the state regardless of qualification in University High.
7. Archbishop Hannan: The Hawks hit the road for week one and look to bounce back from a tough shutout loss against St. Charles Catholic in jamboree action. Hannan started the 2017 campaign with a perfect 7-0 record. I expect things to get going again in the same direction in week one against the Tigers.
8. St. Paul’s: Things don’t start easy for Ken Sears’ squad. Just ask any Lakeshore fan and they will tell you how good Edna Karr is. Senior quarterback Jack Mashburn was held out of the scrimmage against John Curtis, and out of the jamboree against Archbishop Rummel because of a nagging injury. If he can’t go against the defending Class 4A state champions Friday night, it may be a long night for the fans at Hunter Stadium. Even if Mashburn can go, it may still be a long night. The Cougars are that good.
9. Pearl River: The 2.0 era of Joe Harris didn’t get off to a great start last week in jamboree action as Pearl River struggled on both sides of the ball in a loss to Northshore. The perfect medicine for the Rebels is their week one opponent in Cohen. Look for Pearl River to get better and show improvement this week. Quickly.
10. Fontainebleau: Do we have a starting quarterback yet for the Bulldogs? I’ll be in the Dawg Pound on Friday night, and I still don’t know who is going to take the field for that first offensive snap. While I may not know that, what I do know is that Iverson Celestine is a good player in the backfield. Can the Bulldogs shock the world and upset rival Lakeshore? The Dawg Pound will be rocking, for sure.
11. Pope John Paul II: New coach Charlie Cryer has a system in place. The Jaguars are going to be a blue-collar, tough, run-and-smash-you-in-the-face football team. They pulled off a nice win against St. Martin in the jamboree last week. Before you say that’s a jamboree and doesn’t count, let me tell you this: When you are starting a program basically from scratch, you won’t look past any kind of good news. I’m fascinated to see if the Jaguars can build on the success in week one on the road against Westminster Christian.
12. Northlake Christian: Someone always has to be at the bottom of the bucket. The good news is there are at least 10 games for the Wolverines to prove me wrong. They used this ranking last year as motivation to pull off a couple of nice wins. Heading into 2018, there are just too many questions at too many positions right now for me when it comes to the Wolverines. But, like I said a season ago, prove me wrong. I’ll gladly eat the crow.