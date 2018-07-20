Devon Deshon Thomas, a former high school football star from Oklahoma, was shot at by a Louisiana state trooper Thursday as officers with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a federal arrest warrant on him in Slidell.
Thomas was not struck by the gunfire.
Officers had information that Thomas, 22, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was inside a house on Reine Avenue, according to State Police Troop L spokesman Dustin Dwight.
Thomas came out of the house about 2 p.m. Thursday as officers approached. He was wielding a large knife, Dwight said. He charged at the officers, and a trooper assigned to the task force fired his weapon, Dwight said.
Thomas, who was taken into custody without further trouble, was not hit but was treated for minor injuries at Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Thomas, a running back who had been recruited to play for Oklahoma State University in 2014, ended up going to prison after pleading no contest to two armed robberies committed in 2014 and 2015, according to the Tulsa World.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but after he served nearly two years, a judge modified his sentence last August to an eight-year suspended sentence, according to news reports.
At the time, he wrote a letter to the court saying that he was not a risk to the public and that he had fallen in with bad friends who had “nothing to lose,” which contributed to his involvement in the robberies.
His attorney said at the time that although his client had lost his football scholarship, other schools were willing to admit him as a student.
Thomas, who had multiple federal arrest warrants for armed robbery, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail as a federal fugitive with additional state charges pending, Dwight said.