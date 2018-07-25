Bids for the substantial overhaul of the Covington Branch will be unsealed Aug. 15, said Kelly LaRocca, interim director of the St. Tammany Parish Library system.
LaRocca made the announcement at the Library Board of Control meeting July 24 in Madisonville.
The bidding process began July 5. If a bidder is selected on Aug. 15, LaRocca said the Covington library will move to a temporary location in the Claiborne Hill Shopping Center, 1200 Business U.S. 190, during the week of Oct. 8 and reopen there Oct. 15.
Renovations are expected to begin Nov. 1 and take nine months to complete. Given the scope of the work and the possibility of unforeseen delays, LaRocca said the library would likely be at its temporary location for most of 2019.
The project’s architects, Burgdahl & Graves of Gretna, estimated renovations will cost $2.3 million. The work will include new roofing, air conditioning, lighting and furnishings, as well as the conversion of 3,000 square feet of administrative office space into public use areas.
The library’s administrative offices already have moved to a nearby location at 1112 W. 21st Ave. in Covington.
Also, a number of people have submitted applications to be the library system's new director. The position became available in March when Donald Westmoreland retired after nearly 20 years with the St. Tammany system, the last nine as director.
Board President Becky Taylor said candidate interviews will be conducted in August, with the goal of having a new director in place by September.