EMMY AWARDS: For the sixth straight year, students at the Southeastern Channel, Southeastern Louisiana University’s educational access station, have been honored with college division Student Production Awards given by the Emmy Awards’ Suncoast Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. John Sartori, of Mandeville, was a winner in the “Talent” category. Justin Redman, of Slidell; Ben Delbert, of Covington; and Jonathan Calhoun, of Baton Rouge, were winners for their production in the “Commercial” category for an in-class series on a local business client. Sartori won for his on-camera composite that included anchoring and reporting for the national award-winning “Big Game” sportscast, hosting and producing the “Lion Tracks” coaches’ talk show, and play-by-play announcing of live Southeastern game broadcasts. Amanda Kitch, of Covington, won honorable mention in the “Photographer” category for her news videography composite.
SCHOLARSHIP ENDORSEMENT: A Mandeville student is among three that the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College has endorsed for scholarships to study in the United Kingdom. Cecily Stewart is applying for the Marshall Scholarship, which she would use to study international political economy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. Stewart majors in international studies in the LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences with minors in German and economics. She completed a successful semesterlong study abroad program at Swansea University. Stewart is a member of Phi Mu sorority.
HONORS AT USA: Rebecca Varnado, of Covington, and Julie Reese, of Slidell, have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. The organization is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
ENGINEERING SCHOLARSHIPS: BASF recently awarded $2,500 scholarships to two LSU engineering students from the metro area, chosen for maintaining excellent grade-point averages and being active in campus and community organizations. Scholarship winners are:
- Kelley Wieseneck, a mechanical engineering junior from Mandeville who attended Mandeville High School. She is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and chairs the public relations committee. Kelley tutors other engineering students in physics and assists in a research lab.
- Abbas Al-Hassani, an electrical engineering sophomore from Metairie, where he was a National Merit Finalist while in high school at Haynes Academy. He is a member of the Bengal Reauxbotics team at LSU and participates in competitions with a 30-pound combat robot.
PRODUCTION DEGREE: Loyola University has added a new Urban and Electronic Music Production undergraduate degree for fall 2019. Taught in the university's College of Music and Fine Arts, the bachelor of science degree is the first of its kind in the country and allows students to develop skills in both production and performance that translate to the ever-changing music industry. For more information, see cmfa.loyno.edu/famis/urban-and-electronic-music-production.
ADVISING GRANT AT DELGADO: Delgado Community College has been awarded a grant of over $2.1 million from the U.S. Department of Education, to be received over five years to address the school’s commitment to improving student success through enhanced academic advising. “Staying on the Right Path” will improve pathways for student success that lead to higher persistence and graduation rates.