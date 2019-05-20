25 years
Actor John Goodman was the star attraction, literally, of the weekend filming of scenes for the movie “The Kingfish" in downtown Covington, with hundreds of people turning out to catch a glimpse of the increasingly popular TV and movie celebrity. The intersection of Boston Street and N. Columbia Street in Covington was dressed in 1930s garb for a parade scene depicting downtown Baton Rouge on July 4, 1929, in which crowds welcome Gov. Huey Long, portrayed by Goodman.
In between shots, he entertained the crowd of extras, spectators and film crew with various antics, posed for photographs, signed autographs, and generally won the hearts of everyone involved. Some of the shots were run over and over again as the director sought to get the perfect take, and that involved doing and hearing the same thing over and over again, a repetitiveness that made the extras earn the $5 per hour they were being paid.
The Covington High School band marched back and forth, pretending to be the 1929 Louisiana State University band, and the street crowd was rearranged time and again to fill out the background.
Vintage automobiles lined the street, with bales of hay distributed liberally. The street was decorated with 1929 street lamps, complete with reflectors, and 48-star American flags waved from light poles and spectators as they cheered the coming of the governor.
50 years
A polite early morning bandit tied up the Holiday Inn night manager on Interstate 10 at Gause Road southeast of Slidell Monday and made off which some $2,800 in cash. Frank Reed of Lacombe, the manager, said a lone white man, unmasked, came into the lobby at 1:15 a.m., brandished a pistol and told him to give him the money.
75 years
A St. Paul’s Night will be held at the Star Theatre next Tuesday, May 23, it was announced this week. The program will be sponsored by the senior class of the college. Mr. Warren Salles has cordially granted the boys the use of his theater facilities for the night and will turn over to them half of the proceeds for their own purposes for their students is to raise funds for their class memorial that it is customary for all graduates to leave behind them.
100 years
Postmark Bush, La., Editor St. Tammany Farmer: Recently, while working in Covington, I captured a giant cotton mouth moccasin snake which I think, and probably is, the largest in Louisiana. While fishing in Bogue Falaya river just opposite Covington, I espied this snake. I made a successful cast with my reel and line up taking him without any mishap. I lassoed him, carried him to town and after showing him on the streets, boxed and forwarded him to the Louisiana State Museum, which you will see from the following letter, Yours truly, J.E. Noble Agent N.O.G.N. New Orleans, May 7, 1919.
Mr. J.E. Noble, Covington, La., Dear Sir: We are pleased to acknowledge the receipt of the four-foot cottonmouth moccasin which you generously sent to the Louisiana State Museum in a living condition as a contribution to the Natural History Department. The snake came in good condition and we are keeping the same alive for a few days in order to make some photographs and measurements as it is one of the largest that we have seen of its species. We expect to make several casts of the snake and to mount the skin and perhaps, to prepare a skeleton of the bony structure for exhibition and will be glad to have you pay us a visit in the near future and see the result. Please accept the thanks of the Board for the donation and be assured that the courtesy is very much appreciated. Cordially yours, Robert Glenk, curator.
125 years
Personals: Mrs. T. Nolan and sister, Miss Sadie Curry, of New Orleans, arrived in Covington last Saturday to spend the summer in our healthy town. They are stopping at the Jones House. Mrs. Clara Simmons and children are visiting relatives in the suburbs. Mr. P. Eason, of New Orleans, spent last Sunday here with old friends.