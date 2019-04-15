The coaching carousel in St. Tammany Parish has started for the 2019-20 school year as Stephen Lopinto has been named the boys basketball coach at Pearl River High School.
Lopinto replaces Dillon Smith, who replaced Rick Spring back on Dec. 7 of last year after Spring was relieved of his duties by principal John Priola. Smith led the Rebels to an 18-16 record and a berth in the Class 4A state playoffs.
The head coaching spot at Pearl River will be Lopinto’s fourth head coaching position in basketball in St. Tammany Parish. He has served in the same position for the Covington boys and as the girls head coach at Lakeshore and Fontainebleau. He has also served as the head coach at Central Lafourche and Maurepas.
“I never wanted to stop being a head coach and working with (Priola) was simply an opportunity that I didn’t want to pass up,” Lopinto said. “The great thing about Mr. Priola is in addition to being my boss and principal, he has a basketball background.
“Pearl River is a town not a lot of people know about and is full of a lot of untapped athletes. Look at what the football team has done recently, the softball team and the boys basketball team last season. There are some good athletes there and if they can get a coach to come in there, and give some stability to the boys basketball program, they have a chance to have some sustained success. That’s my plan. I’m in for this program as long as Mr. Priola will have me.”