Slidell, Covington hospitals raise entry-level pay to $12 per hour
Many employees will soon be seeing bigger paychecks as St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington and Slidell Memorial Hospital both have adopted a new wage of $12 per hour for entry-level workers.
“We felt this was the right thing to do for our staff, the smart strategy to take for our business and a powerful impact to have on our local economy,” St. Tammany Parish Hospital Board Chairman John Evans said. “In recognition of the increasingly complex demands of working in health care, we want to stay competitive so that we continue to attract and retain the very best healthcare staff in our region.”
The increase at STPH, from $9.50 per hour to $12 per hour, represents a 26 percent increase for the 232-bed service district hospital for western St. Tammany and surrounding areas.
With 2,300 employees, St. Tammany Parish Hospital is the city of Covington’s largest employer and the parish’s second-largest employer. Health care is the second-largest private employment sector in St. Tammany Parish, according to data from St. Tammany Corp., an economic development organization.
Slidell Memorial has nearly 1,500 employees, about 115 of whom will be affected.
“We are committed to recruiting and retaining a competent, compassionate and professional workforce that’s dedicated to our mission — to improve the quality of life in our community,’’ Slidell Hospital CEO Kerry Tirman said.
Both hospitals are affiliated with the Ochsner Medical System, which in December announced the same raise to $12 per hour for more than 1,200 employees across its system.
Duplantier reappointed to state Civil Service panel
Retired Mandeville attorney David Duplantier recently was reappointed to the State Civil Service Commission by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Duplantier was nominated by Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola University, and will represent the 1st Congressional District.
At the Civil Service Commission meeting held Jan. 9, Duplantier was re-elected as chairman.
The State Civil Service Commission is a seven-member body that has final authority over the administration of the State Civil Service system. The commission serves as an impartial review board that enacts and adjudicates State Civil Service rules and hears appeals from state employees and agencies.