I’ve taught myself in recent years to look for silver linings in dark clouds, but I’d be lying if I said the past few months have been easy ones for me.
I guess that’s to be expected when you lose two longtime friends and mentors. Both men lived remarkably fruitful lives, and passed away peacefully after battling illness and the inevitable tide of advanced age.
Floyd Fogg was a U.S. Marine who served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was a minor league baseball star, a key figure in the establishment of youth recreation leagues throughout the City of Slidell, a success in the insurance industry and a key figure at First Baptist Church of Slidell. And everyone who knew “Uncle Floyd” well lost count of how many kids he taught to hit a baseball.
Joe Culotta worked for the U.S. Veterans Affairs for years and was a science professor at Tulane. As “Mr. C” told me on more than one occasion, a fair share of students he taught in college didn’t know nearly enough about chemistry and physics to succeed at a school of Tulane’s caliber. So, in typical “Mr. C” fashion, he took a job at Pope John Paul II High School, where he entertained and cultivated young minds before sending them off to institutions of higher learning near and far.
Mr. C also hosted a radio show called “Let’s Talk it Over,” which was on the air in greater New Orleans from the 1960s through the 1990s. He used his incredible intellect and his gift for gab to interview mayors, governors, religious leaders, social activists, sports stars and so many more.
Given my chosen profession, it’s fair to say Mr. C’s work in media was much more interesting to me than the Theory of Relativity or memorizing Avogadro’s number.
I’ve been thinking about those two gentlemen pretty frequently since they passed away. But they both jumped to the forefront of my consciousness two weeks ago when I learned that the Hospice Foundation of the South had hired Miranda Parker as its new executive director.
Neither Uncle Floyd nor Mr. C were patrons of the Hospice Foundation of the South in their final days, but had they needed the group, the compassionate caregivers would have been with them.
And that made me smile — remembering that it wasn’t only my friends who gave of themselves for the benefit of others.
The good folks at the Hospice Foundation of the South do that, too, and I know this because I’ve seen them in action for years. Dying is a difficult subject for most of us, but the caregivers at Hospice House are bedrock solid when families need them most.
Parker began working with the foundation more than five years ago as an administrative assistant. She soon was promoted to assistant director, and when longtime director Kathy Busco retired nine months ago, it was Parker who stepped into the interim director role.
It seemed natural that the 37-year-old Pearl River native would be hired as Busco’s replacement, but the process dragged on for longer than I expected.
It’s fair to say, though, that the foundation’s board of directors made the right decision when they tapped Parker for the job.
I was reminded of this when I met with Parker last week at Hospice House near Slidell. The home, which was built after a decade of designated fundraising by Busco, Parker and Company, can serve three hospice patients at a time. Nurses provide round-the-clock care for people with all sorts of terminal ailments and, remarkably, the foundation provides the service at no cost, thanks to ongoing fundraising efforts.
“Kathy groomed me so well in this,” Parker said. “It’s been a seamless transition.”
For that to happen, you have to have compassion, and Parker does in droves. You can see it in the way she addressed an elderly person staying there and you can see it when she greets nurses warmly.
“You have to have compassion,” Parker said. “It’s not only for the people who are dying, but for their families as well. We try our hardest to help families transition into their new roles when they have a loved one with us ... The family can start to transition back into things like work that a constant caregiver can’t often do.”
Most people who are referred to Hospice House have dedicated family members who visit often, some of them several times daily. Others have no family, and the caregivers ensure they are not alone in their final days. They talk, extend comfort and provide companionship — all things that help maintain dignity in death.
Hospice Foundation of the South caregivers have provided those services for more than 150 people and their families since Hospice House opened four years ago.
Not surprisingly, there’s great demand for such services, and Parker said a long-term goal is to open a similar Hospice House in west St. Tammany. She said that facility would be welcomed because many Hospice House patrons hail from west Tammany now. An additional house likely is a long way off, she said, but she’s ahead of the curve by seeing the importance of the foundation’s work and the need to expand it as best she can.
The foundation can’t do that alone, of course. They need a compassionate community to assist them every step of the way.
The Hospice Foundation of the South has three major fundraisers each year that provide for the lion’s share of operating costs. Those events include a Crawfish Cook-Off held each spring at Slidell’s Fritchie Park, which has grown to be one of the parish’s largest festivals.
There’s also the Northshore on Tap event that features more than 100 samples of beer and spirits. It will be held Oct. 13 at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. Then there’s the annual Wine and Dine with Hospice banquet scheduled for Nov. 8 at Benedict’s Plantation in Mandeville.
“We’ve been very lucky to have so many people help this cause through the years,” Parker said. “I’m so glad to be in a position here where I can help families at a time when they need understanding and compassion the most.”
For more information on the Hospice Foundation of the South or any of its fundraising efforts for Hospice House, go online to www.hospicefoundationofthesouth.org or call (985) 643-5470.