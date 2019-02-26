Seven St. Scholastica Academy seniors signed national letters of intent to play college sports during a special ceremony in February.
The entire student body was present on this special day, and families of the signees were there to celebrate their hard work and dedication.
These seniors included Katie Collura (Spring Hill College, cross country/track), Gabriella Fouchi (Drury University, swimming;) Elizabeth Kalmbach (Mississippi College, soccer;), Katherine Kelly (Spring Hill College, soccer), Lauren Madden (Spring Hill College, cheerleading), Peyton Scheuermann (Mississippi College, soccer), and Sydney Vincens (University of Alabama, soccer.)
“Ever since entering high school, I’ve known I wanted to swim in college," Fouchi said. "Finally being able to do so, I’ve come to realize not only how hard I’ve worked to get to this point, but also how hard my coaches and teammates have worked to help me get to where I am today.”
The girls have worked for this honorable moment, and they look forward to continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Also at the ceremony, SSA Class of 1993 graduate Amy Meredith and Class of 2011 graduate Lauren Salles were inducted into the SSA Athletic Hall of Fame. Meredith was a standout volleyball and basketball player and Salles ran cross country and track, and was a member of the SSA swim and soccer teams.
Salles gave an inspiring speech to everyone gathered about getting involved in sports and building a successful future by creating a sense of balance in life.