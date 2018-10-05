Facing a projected $8.168 million deficit in its employee health care plan through the first eight months of 2018, St. Tammany Parish School System administrators have suggested a savings strategy that could erase that total, at least in the short term.
That plan, and the continued escalation of health care costs in general, were both discussed at length when the School Board met as a committee in whole on Thursday in Covington.
Insurance specialist Len Fontaine, as well as Associate Schools Superintendent Peter Jabbia, both detailed the strategy they said should save a projected $8.768 million in 2019.
Though the strategy listed 11 different areas where money could be saved, the most significant amounts would come via an increase in employee annual deductibles from $500 to $800; a new prescription clinical savings program; a new prescription drug contract; an increase in employee “out of pocket” co-insurance maximum payments from $2,000 to $2,750; and a decrease in the Medicare Advantage rate.
Also, prescription drug co-payments would increase $5 apiece on four different levels (to $15, $40, $60 or $75 per prescription.) Fontaine said prescription drugs account for a rapidly growing amount of the plan's annual claims.
The plan brought to the school board was approved unanimously by a committee formed specifically to discuss the health plan shortfall. Jabbia said the committee was composed of employees from all school system departments, as well as administrators and school board members. He added that of the 25 people in the group, each of the 21 present at the last committee meeting were in favor of the savings proposal.
The savings strategy doesn’t increase employee premiums, which is a burden Jabbia and many school board members said they didn’t want employees to shoulder. Debbie Green, President of the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees, also praised the plan for its affordability.
According to statistics presented to the school board, 7,177 people currently take part in the employee insurance plan, including active and retired employees and their dependents. From January through August 2018, they had paid $11.282 million, while the school system paid $42.505 million in claims, for a total of $53.787 million. Total claims, retiree premiums and fixed costs have totaled $61.955 million from January through August 2018, which accounts for the $8.168 million shortfall.
Extrapolated over the full calendar year, the health plan is expected to cost $89.48 million and bring in $80.681 million – a deficit of $8.798 million
School board member Michael Nation, who chairs the board’s Business Affairs and Administrative Committee, said keeping deductibles low and limiting increases to premiums is essential for school system employees who he acknowledged “are not going to make six figure, seven figure (salaries.)”
“I don’t have a problem offering a richer plan to teachers and people in education, because their window of earning potential is limited,” Nation said. “This is the hidden paycheck we’re offering employees.”
Fellow board member Neal Hennigan cautioned, however, that a health insurance policy with low deductibles is increasingly rare in the “real world.” He said low deductibles could signal to employees they should go to the doctor whenever they want because they can afford to go. Hennigan said people with higher deductibles are more judicious when scheduling doctor visits because of cost.
“It’s a concern of mine,” Hennigan said. “It’s a good plan, and I’m happy we’re able to provide it to our employees…My advice would be to put a little more of the burden on the employees.”
Fontaine said that raising an employee's out of pocket maximum does, in effect, put burden on those who use the plan more. He said approximately 12 percent of the 7,000 plus people on the health plan are responsible for nearly 75 percent of the claims paid by the plan.
Jabbia said the savings strategy introduced Thursday likely would erase the full 2018 deficit during the 2019 calendar year. But as health care costs continue to rise, he suggested the school system will face future challenges in regards to offering quality, yet affordable, policies to its employees.
“We’re not by ourselves in this (battle with increased health care costs,)” he said. “This is nationwide.”
The school board is expected to vote on the savings policy at its regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 11 at the C.J. Schoen Administrative Building.