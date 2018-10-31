SLIDELL BREAKFAST: Andi Oney, author of "Extravagant Praise!," will be the speaker for the Slidell Magnificat breakfast at noon Saturday, Nov. 3, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd. Tickets are $15 and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/slidell-magnificat-tickets.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR: First Christian Church will hold its annual sale of craft creations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at 102 Christian Lane in Slidell. The Christian Women's Fellowship event features a variety of handmade items, baked goods, plants and raffles. The proceeds are used for several local and international programs.
WILD GAME DONATIONS: Aldersgate United Methodist Church is sponsoring a “Clean Out Your Freezer” day for area hunters from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, to help feeding ministries. Hunters are encouraged to donate a part of their harvest from this or previous years and bring it frozen to the church at 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Donations will go to the New Orleans Mission. Venison, wild boar, rabbit, squirrel, fowl and fish will be accepted in labeled packaging and frozen. The Mission can also process venison and wild boar if dressed and quartered. For information, contact Suzie Hunt at suzie@aldersgate-slidell.org or call (985) 641-5829.
ORGAN CONCERT: Derrick Ian Meador, organist and choirmaster at St. John's Episcopal Church in Laurel, Miss., will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at St. Joseph Abbey church, 75376 River Road, Covington
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Patti G. Mansfield, liaison to the Archbishop of New Orleans on behalf of Catholic Charismatic Renewal, will be the guest speaker at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville for the West St. Tammany Chapter of Magnificat. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased before Nov. 2. For information, visit www.mafnificatwst.org.